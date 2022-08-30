Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brent T. Garves and Jennifer L. M. Jaravata, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph G. Russell and Brandi L. Westrum, both of Solway, Minn.

Benjamin J. Kutina and Allexis M. Montgomery, both of Spokane Valley.

Jay P. Kinariwala, of Decatur, Ga., and Meghana Srinivas, of Spokane.

Nicholas P. Dugas and Mia J. Weaver, both of Mead.

Dion K. Cheever and Melissa M. Odle, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Kreutzer and Karissa Peralez, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard M. Mathern and Alexandra R. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Jason L. Watson, of Spokane, and Ternisha N. Davis, of Dallas.

Jason W. Casteel and Alexis N. Johnson, both of Liberty Lake.

Randall S. Kinsey and Kara M. Bertram, both of Medical Lake.

Sean M. Schramm and Alexis M. Clardy, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Cundiff, of Spokane, and Pamela K. Pendleton, of Loveland, Colo.

Moktar M. Batibure and Tara C. Lewis, both of Spokane Valley.

David L. Jackson and Brianna N. Chepin, both of Spokane.

Jacob C. Bambock and Keri C. Kelly, both of Cheney.

Nathan R. Arnold and Katelyn L. Compton, both of Spokane.

Akieba L. Stevens and Michelle D. Barrington, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael D. Kravtsov, of Spokane Valley, and Courtney N. Wold, of Mead.

Raphael G. Ngwaro and Emily E. Plummer, both of Liberty Lake.

Patrick J. McCarthy and Jamie S. Byrne, both of Phoenix.

Isain K. Wong Lonzanida and Jayna A. N. K. Santiago, both of Spokane.

Jonathon C. Schneider and Bailey J. Banker, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Dmitriy Blonskiy and Veronika Shulipa, both of Spokane.

Ryan S. Radtke and Courtney L. Ainsworth, both of Spokane.

Marcos D. Jones and Shannon O. Kingery, both of Cheney.

Christopher B. Kraft and Danielle O. Brightman, both of Spokane Valley.

Aimable Tuyisenge and Erin M. Simonson, both of Deer Park.

Anthony J. Parker and Alyssa R. Nilles, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Shanna Blimka, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Michael Alderson, restitution of premises.

ICP Spokane I LLC v. Joshua Conner, restitution of premises.

Mine Holding Trust v. Keldon Pavlish, seeking quiet title.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Lealynn Carlson, restitution of premises.

Kimberlie A. and Richard A. Mullenberg v. JRM Exclusive Home Design LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ward, Jerod C. and Betina M.

Tran, Tran H. and Montero, Jose L.

Jaime, Rebecca C. A. and Jeffrey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

James T. Cardon, 30; 75 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of seven counts of violation of order, second-degree assault and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher D. Murphy, 55; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Wesley D. Forrester, 40; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Manuel Ramirez, Moses Lake; debts of $69,351.

Lorenzino P. and Jennifer S. Milani, Spokane; debts of $295,700.

Lyle V. Osterhout, Spokane Valley; debts of $97,888.

Brian T. Moses, Veradale; debts of $173,982.

Errin L. and Scot A. Nelson, Colfax; debts of $399,021.

Carl J. Haskell, Chewelah, Wash.; debts of $61,989.

Adam J. Hudson, Airway Heights; debts of $93,100.

Sharon L. and Joseph M. Thiefault, Spokane; debts of $52,659.

James T. Atwell, Airway Heights; debts of $21,975.

Kayleigh N. Castro, Spokane; debts of $49,262.

Theresa A. Cordaro, Spokane; debts of $22,284.

Vanessa M. and Aric R. Caley, Spokane; debts of $475,300.

Delbert L. and Belinda A. Thompson, Cheney; debts of $192,606.

Lisa M. Sprankle, Spokane; debts of $164,258.

Clifford C. Harmon, Otis Orchards; debts of $426,615.

Angelica M. Flores, Spokane; debts of $315,741.

Jennie R. McKeen, Spokane Valley; debts of $116,144.

Olivia P. Manusia, Spokane; debts of $82,468.

Joel C. Pruneda, Jr. and Alicia M. Perez, Othello, Wash.; debts of $26,372.

Joseph A. and Sarah E. Cernik, Spokane Valley; debts of $690,330.

Wage-earner petitions

Nathan N. and Angela D. Olney, Spokane; debts of $34,200.

Jesse J. and Myriam Campos, Pasco; debts of $446,661.

Lynn M. Kinnunen, Spokane; debts of $140,539.

Won K. Song, Deer Park, debts not listed.

Troy W. and Selina M. Davis, Medical Lake; debts of $344,896.

Lance A. and Kimberlee D. Beckley, Spokane; debts of $299,317.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Buddy J. Hutton, 40; one day in jail, physical control and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Anayja R. Parker, 18; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Justin C. Ryan, 35; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Deontaye N. Uhder, 20; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Christina L. Urann, 42; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Austin D. Wilcox, 29; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Cory J. Yeager, 36; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kobe A. Munn, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Brandi J. Neal, 41; one day in jail, reckless driving.