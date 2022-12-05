Transfer portal tracker: Live updates on Washington State’s roster movement
Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:01 p.m.
The winter transfer portal window opened on Monday Dec. 5, ushering a wave of players around the country to seek out new teams until the window closes on Jan. 18.
Follow along below as Washington State players make their intentions known.
Starters
Dec. 5: Two of the Cougars’ top three leading wide receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, entered their names into the transfer portal. They joined linebacker Travion Brown, who announced he was leaving before the transfer window opened on Friday. Some good news for the WSU defense came on Friday, with defensive ends Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. announcing they were returning to the team in 2023.
Reserves
Dec. 5: Multiple Washington State backups announced they were entering the portal at the opening of the winter window. Quarterback Xavier Ward, safety Adrian Shepherd, defensive end Gabriel Lopez, linebacker Gavin Barthiel and offensive lineman Eric Wilder are testing the waters. They join scout team running back Jouvensly Bazil, who made his announcement earlier in the week.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.