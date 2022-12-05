Transfer portal tracker: Live updates on Washington State’s roster movement

From staff reports

The winter transfer portal window opened on Monday Dec. 5, ushering a wave of players around the country to seek out new teams until the window closes on Jan. 18.

Follow along below as Washington State players make their intentions known.

Starters

Dec. 5: Two of the Cougars’ top three leading wide receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, entered their names into the transfer portal. They joined linebacker Travion Brown, who announced he was leaving before the transfer window opened on Friday. Some good news for the WSU defense came on Friday, with defensive ends Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. announcing they were returning to the team in 2023.

Washington State receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, both two-year starters, enter the transfer portal PULLMAN – Outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, both of whom started for two seasons at Washington State but never reached their potential with the program, have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. | Read more

Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, a co-starter and veteran Cougar, enters NCAA transfer portal PULLMAN – Travion Brown, a veteran Washington State defender who shared first-team snaps at middle linebacker this year, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday. | Read more

Reserves

Dec. 5: Multiple Washington State backups announced they were entering the portal at the opening of the winter window. Quarterback Xavier Ward, safety Adrian Shepherd, defensive end Gabriel Lopez, linebacker Gavin Barthiel and offensive lineman Eric Wilder are testing the waters. They join scout team running back Jouvensly Bazil, who made his announcement earlier in the week.

#WSU LB enters the portal after two years. Appeared in five games this season. https://t.co/K3NQiYNOeC — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) December 6, 2022

Backup Washington State quarterback Xavier Ward enters NCAA transfer portal PULLMAN – Quarterback Xavier Ward, who served as Washington State’s third-stringer this season after losing a position battle for the backup job, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. | Read more

Reserve Washington State safety Adrian Shepherd enters NCAA transfer portal PULLMAN – Safety Adrian Shepherd, who competed for a starting job at Washington State during fall camp this year but fell out of the race and played limited reps off the bench, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. | Read more

Reserve Washington State edge rusher Gabriel Lopez enters NCAA transfer portal PULLMAN – Gabriel Lopez, a deep-reserve edge rusher for Washington State over the past three seasons, announced Monday over Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. | Read more

Washington State freshman offensive lineman Eric Wilder enters NCAA transfer portal PULLMAN – Offensive lineman Eric Wilder, who used a redshirt as a true freshman this season, announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. | Read more