WSU football

Transfer portal tracker: Live updates on Washington State’s roster movement

Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:01 p.m.

From staff reports

The winter transfer portal window opened on Monday Dec. 5, ushering a wave of players around the country to seek out new teams until the window closes on Jan. 18.

Follow along below as Washington State players make their intentions known.

Starters

Dec. 5: Two of the Cougars’ top three leading wide receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, entered their names into the transfer portal. They joined linebacker Travion Brown, who announced he was leaving before the transfer window opened on Friday. Some good news for the WSU defense came on Friday, with defensive ends Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. announcing they were returning to the team in 2023.

Reserves

Dec. 5: Multiple Washington State backups announced they were entering the portal at the opening of the winter window. Quarterback Xavier Ward, safety Adrian Shepherd, defensive end Gabriel Lopez, linebacker Gavin Barthiel and offensive lineman Eric Wilder are testing the waters. They join scout team running back Jouvensly Bazil, who made his announcement earlier in the week.

