Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brady S. McConnell and Mellissa S. Ulrick, both of Spokane.

Kristopher K. Casqueiro and Rachel M. Baldwin, both of Spokane.

Jason M. Cherry and Rachel R. Puhlman, both of Chattaroy.

Fredi R. Ramirez and Mildred A. Salazar Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Aurelio A. McKenzie and Carli R. Braxton, both of Airway Heights.

Noah A. Abbott and Ransom H. Satterlee, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lueken, Clinton G. and Kristie L.

Gillis, Seonok and John W.

Ourada, Shawna A. and Latorya A.

Biggs, Stephanie M. and Sean D.

Stockwell, Casey and John

Lozada, Yolanda M. and Morrell, Martin O.

Blank, Robert L. and Rebecca G.

Napora, Dyana and Matthew

Denton, Rashelle and Cody C.

Wright, Shannon and Melissa

Hoerner Riddle, Mary E. and Riddle, Dixie L.

Odell, Christine A. and James R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Franky L. Dean, 49; six months and one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Kevin D. Wright, Jr., 31; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and two counts of violation of order.

Vitaliy V. Ivanov, 40; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Charles E. Washington, 42; 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Johnnie N. Earp, 35; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Patrick Atchison, Rosalia, Wash.; debts of $40,327.

Ervin Schadler, Moses Lake; debts of $87,321.

Desiree M. Zarate, Moses Lake; debts of $31,927.

Derek A. Link and Tiffany A. Henderson, Moses Lake; debts of $229,642.

Monica and Daniel Gonzalez, Moses Lake; debts of $37,573.

Bradley J. Thompson and Kiley L. Thompson, Spokane; debts of $97,956.

Samantha A. Enyeart, Ione, Wash.; debts of $32,899.

Majd Adala, Spokane; debts of $81,490.

Mary E. Shore, Spokane; debts of $56,602.

Gail L. Conine, Spokane; debts of $41,662.

Wage-earner petitions

Chancey W. Laughlin, Spokane; debts not listed.

Tracy Porter, Spokane; debts of $62,014.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jonathan D. R. Hettinger, 26; 12 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Tyler F. Hook, 33; 144 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and malicious mischief.