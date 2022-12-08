Prep roundup: Jaeden Brown scores 37 points to lead Pullman boys; Brynn McGaughy leads Colfax girls over Clarkston
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.
Boys basketball
Pullman 83, Freeman 56: Jaeden Brown scored 37 points with four 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (3-0) beat the Scotties (1-1) in a nonleague game.
Champ Powaukee added 23 points with four 3-pointers for Pullman. Beon Phelps led Freeman with 26 points and Gabe Schulhauser added 19.
Girls basketball
Colfax 72, Clarkston 45: Brynn McGaughy scored 34 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Bantams (2-1) in a nonleague game.
Jaisha Gibb added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Colfax. Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 13 points and three 3-pointers and Alahondra Perez added 12.
Pullman 65, Freeman 34: The Greyhounds (1-1) topped the visiting Scotties (1-1).
