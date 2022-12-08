The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jaeden Brown scores 37 points to lead Pullman boys; Brynn McGaughy leads Colfax girls over Clarkston

Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. 

Boys basketball

Pullman 83, Freeman 56: Jaeden Brown scored 37 points with four 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (3-0) beat the Scotties (1-1) in a nonleague game. 

Champ Powaukee added 23 points with four 3-pointers for Pullman. Beon Phelps led Freeman with 26 points and Gabe Schulhauser added 19.

Girls basketball

Colfax 72, Clarkston 45: Brynn McGaughy scored 34 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Bantams (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Jaisha Gibb added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Colfax. Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 13 points and three 3-pointers and Alahondra Perez added 12.

Pullman 65, Freeman 34: The Greyhounds (1-1) topped the visiting Scotties (1-1).

