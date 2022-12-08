Washington records
Dec. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:31 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Troy M. Nutt and Julia G. Andrews, both of Greenacres.
Jarrod J. Wise and C Hillory Suy, both of Rexburg, Idaho.
Benjamin L. Raynor and Victoria E. C. Presley, both of Spokane Valley.
Nathan C. Alger and Mariah R. Brenard, both of Spokane Valley.
Noah A. Scofield and Amanda C. Millsap, both of Spokane Valley.
Archie L. Johnson and Marsha L. Robertson, both of Spokane.
Kaine J. Lynch, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Lauren I. Rodriguez, of Napanoch, New York.
Dennis D. York and Debra L. York, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Nahshon Anderson v. Terrah Finley, restitution of premises.
Moland Management Company Inc. v. Troy Colvin, restitution of premises.
Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Brandy K. McCullough, restitution of premises.
Spokane Housing Ventures v. Andrea Whitt, restitution of premises.
Housing Quarters LLC v. Amanda Erickson, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Trisha D. Stansbury, money claimed owed.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Marni M. Conley, money claimed owed.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Jose Villagran-Vargas, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. George S. Hadden, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Jeremiah Evenson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Benton City LLC v. Brian Kehne, complaint for breach of contract; declaratory judgement.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Burch, Sandra M. and Stewart, Donald D.
Abdulmohsin, Asma and Hayyoo, Faris K.
Janson, Erin M. and David W., Jr.
Saiz, Shawnna D. and Juan D.
Griffin, Nathaniel P. and Anna J.
Gilbert, Lori G. and Troy K.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Taimor Zafari, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Richard M. Fields, 33; $5,000 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Shawn M. Lamere, 32; eight months in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Desmond J. Decoteau, 20; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of residential burglary and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Rhiannon M. Malotte, 39; 39 days in jail, malicious mischief.
Kristen S. McClure, 32; 13 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Diedra Sherwood, 34; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Lyman J. Cheyney, 52; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Joseph A. Gariepy, 52; 92 days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.
Nathan M. Hofstader, 28; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Jin Justin Koo, 21; one day in jail, 60 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Shawn S. Williams, 53; $1,246 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.
Matthew K. Mashtare, 19; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.
Karissa M. Lopez, 25; $750 fine, four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Desmond J. Decoteau, 20; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Corey L. West, 33; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Branden L. Capowski, 26; 12 months of probation, reckless endangerment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Cody J. Bennett, 21; 10 days in jail, minor in possession or consumption.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Kaylee J. Plinski, 25; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kathy A. Rowlison, 61; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Parker J. Sampson, 23; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
