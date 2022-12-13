Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders lifts Mt. Spokane boys in second half; Lucy Lynn scores 20 points for Gonzaga Prep girls

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, 12 in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-3).

Eli Williams led NC with 18 points.

NC led 19-18 after a physical, foul-filled first half. Sanders scored six quick points to give Mt. Spokane a lead it didn’t relinquish down the stretch.

“I was really proud of (Sanders), Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast said. “As a senior leader, to say that, ‘I’m not gonna let my team down. I’m gonna step up,’ And he did. He responded after our team didn’t have a very good first half.”

University 61, Mead 59: Tyler Nelson scored 20 points and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-2). Liam Blanchat led the Panthers with 22 points and Nolan Braun added 10 points.

Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 40: Henry Sandberg scored 15 points and the Bullpups (4-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-5). Brennen Brulotte led CV with 15 points.

Cheney 53, Lewis and Clark 43: Jakeb Vallance scored 14 points and the Blackhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-2). Parker Pincock led Lewis and Clark with two 3-pointers and eight points.

Ferris 66, Ridgeline 57: Dylan Skaife scored 15 points, Reese Snellman added 14 and the visiting Saxons (3-2) beat the Falcons (3-3). Isaac Richardson led the Falcons with 12 points and Dakota Means added 10 points.

East Valley 85, Timberlake 79: Luke Holecek scored 37 points and the Knights (2-2) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3). Raj Olivieri led Timberlake with 24 points.

Ephrata 49, Shadle Park 46: Cody Black scored 23 points with five 3-pointers and Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-2). Ronan Redd led the Highlanders with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Moscow 72, Clarkston 66: Ian Hillman scored 26 points including three 3-pointers and the Bears (1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-3). Xavier Santana led the Bantams with 31 points including four 3-pointers.

Freeman 53, Lakeside (WA) 49: The Scotties (3-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Liberty 51: Jayce Kelly scored 29 points and the visiting Broncos (4-0) beat the Lancers (1-3) in a Northeast 2B North game. Lincoln Foland led the Lancers with 20 points.

Cusick 73, Valley Christian 22: Bode Seymour scored 22 points including three 3-pointers and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-3).

Oakesdale 56, Odessa 43: Jackson Perry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and the Nighthawks (5-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1). Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 20 points and six 3-pointers.

Manson 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50: Joe Strecker scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, Zahyr Sanchez scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Trojans (3-3) beat the Warriors (2-2). Carter Pitts led ACH with 14 points.

Colfax 71, Upper Columbia Academy 49: The visiting Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Lions (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Kettle Falls 77, Chewelah 66: Zane Edwards and Zane Johnson scored 24 points apiece and the Bulldogs (3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5). Luces Stahl scored 12 points for Chewelah.

Wellpinit 71, Inchelium 56: Grant Denison scored 15 points and Wellpinit (2-0) beat the visiting Hornets (2-2). David Wynecoop scored 10 points for Inchelium.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 49, Central Valley 44: Lucy Lynn scored 20 points, Rhyan Madden added 12 and the Bullpups (3-2) topped the visiting Bears (4-1). Autumn Agnew led CV with 15 points.

Mead 63, University 45: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points and the visiting Panthers (3-2) topped the Titans (2-3). Cameron Roberts led U-Hi with 12 points and Julianna Jeross added 11.

Cheney 46, Lewis and Clark 42 (OT): Shauna Elliott scored 18 points, Hannah Ward added 12 and the Blackhawks (1-2) edged the Tigers (1-5) in overtime. Acasia Felix led LC with 12 points and Cassidy Lage added 11.

Ridgeline 53, Ferris 46: Emma Myers scored 14 points, Madilyn Crowley added 12 and the Falcons (4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (2-3). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 20 points.

North Central 49, Southridge 31: Hannah Hamilton and Mekalah Maae scored 13 points apiece and the Wolfpack (5-0) beat the visiting Suns (1-3). Shalene Ervin added 10 points for NC, which led by five at halftime.

Post Falls 52, Mt. Spokane 48: Myckenzze Mitley scored 19 points with four three-pointers and the visiting Trojans (7-0) beat the Wildcats (3-1). Destiny Kamalu-Vargas led Mt. Spokane with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Timberlake 77, East Valley 10: Malia Miller scored 17 points and the visiting Tigers (4-0) beat the Knights (0-4). Cecilia Syron scored four points for East Valley.

Shadle Park 43, Ephrata 37: Tameria Thompson scored 16 points, Makenzie Fager added 13 and the Highlanders (1-4) topped the Tigers (3-2). Addison Mills led Ephrata with 23 points.

Clarkston 45, Moscow 26: Lexi Villavicencio scored 13 points and the visiting Bantams (4-1) beat the Bears (0-2). Moscow’s Kennedy Thompson and Jacque Williams scored nine points apiece.

Colville 62, Riverside 20: Olivia Ortner scored 15 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-0) beat the Rams (1-3). Olivia Gannon scored 13 points for Riverside.

Kettle Falls 49, Chewelah 30: LaVay Shurrum scored 18 points, Ella Johnson added 15 and the visiting Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1) beat the Cougars (3-2, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 11 points.

Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30: Jessie Reed scored 25 points and the Nighthawks (4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1). Ashlyn Nielsen led the Tigers with 16 points.

Selkirk 33, Northport 31: Brittney Lyons scored 13 points and the Rangers (2-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-3, 0-2) in a Northeast 1B North game. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Manson 15: Kayleigh Elder scored 12 points and the Warriors (2-2) beat the visiting Trojans (1-5).

Coeur d’Alene 72, Lakeland 23: Teagan Calvin scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and the Vikings (7-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Hawks (5-4, 0-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Kenna Simon led Lakeland with nine points.