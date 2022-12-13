The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders lifts Mt. Spokane boys in second half; Lucy Lynn scores 20 points for Gonzaga Prep girls

Dec. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:08 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, 12 in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-3).

Eli Williams led NC with 18 points.

NC led 19-18 after a physical, foul-filled first half. Sanders scored six quick points to give Mt. Spokane a lead it didn’t relinquish down the stretch.

“I was really proud of (Sanders), Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast said. “As a senior leader, to say that, ‘I’m not gonna let my team down. I’m gonna step up,’ And he did. He responded after our team didn’t have a very good first half.”

University 61, Mead 59: Tyler Nelson scored 20 points and the Titans (4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-2). Liam Blanchat led the Panthers with 22 points and Nolan Braun added 10 points.

Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 40: Henry Sandberg scored 15 points and the Bullpups (4-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-5). Brennen Brulotte led CV with 15 points.

Cheney 53, Lewis and Clark 43: Jakeb Vallance scored 14 points and the Blackhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-2). Parker Pincock led Lewis and Clark with two 3-pointers and eight points.

Ferris 66, Ridgeline 57: Dylan Skaife scored 15 points, Reese Snellman added 14 and the visiting Saxons (3-2) beat the Falcons (3-3). Isaac Richardson led the Falcons with 12 points and Dakota Means added 10 points.

East Valley 85, Timberlake 79: Luke Holecek scored 37 points and the Knights (2-2) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3). Raj Olivieri led Timberlake with 24 points.

Ephrata 49, Shadle Park 46: Cody Black scored 23 points with five 3-pointers and Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-2). Ronan Redd led the Highlanders with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Moscow 72, Clarkston 66: Ian Hillman scored 26 points including three 3-pointers and the Bears (1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-3). Xavier Santana led the Bantams with 31 points including four 3-pointers.

Freeman 53, Lakeside (WA) 49: The Scotties (3-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3). 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Liberty 51: Jayce Kelly scored 29 points and the visiting Broncos (4-0) beat the Lancers (1-3) in a Northeast 2B North game. Lincoln Foland led the Lancers with 20 points. 

Cusick 73, Valley Christian 22: Bode Seymour scored 22 points including three 3-pointers and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-3). 

Oakesdale 56, Odessa 43: Jackson Perry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and the Nighthawks (5-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1). Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 20 points and six 3-pointers. 

Manson 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50: Joe Strecker scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, Zahyr Sanchez scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Trojans (3-3) beat the Warriors (2-2). Carter Pitts led ACH with 14 points. 

Colfax 71, Upper Columbia Academy 49: The visiting Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Lions (1-2). Details were unavailable. 

Kettle Falls 77, Chewelah 66: Zane Edwards and Zane Johnson scored 24 points apiece and the Bulldogs (3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5). Luces Stahl scored 12 points for Chewelah.

Wellpinit 71, Inchelium 56: Grant Denison scored 15 points and Wellpinit (2-0) beat the visiting Hornets (2-2). David Wynecoop scored 10 points for Inchelium.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 49, Central Valley 44: Lucy Lynn scored 20 points, Rhyan Madden added 12 and the Bullpups (3-2) topped the visiting Bears (4-1). Autumn Agnew led CV with 15 points.

Mead 63, University 45: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points and the visiting Panthers (3-2) topped the Titans (2-3). Cameron Roberts led U-Hi with 12 points and Julianna Jeross added 11.

Cheney 46, Lewis and Clark 42 (OT): Shauna Elliott scored 18 points, Hannah Ward added 12 and the Blackhawks (1-2) edged the Tigers (1-5) in overtime. Acasia Felix led LC with 12 points and Cassidy Lage added 11.

Ridgeline 53, Ferris 46: Emma Myers scored 14 points, Madilyn Crowley added 12 and the Falcons (4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (2-3). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 20 points.

North Central 49, Southridge 31: Hannah Hamilton and Mekalah Maae scored 13 points apiece and the Wolfpack (5-0) beat the visiting Suns (1-3). Shalene Ervin added 10 points for NC, which led by five at halftime.

Post Falls 52, Mt. Spokane 48: Myckenzze Mitley scored 19 points with four three-pointers and the visiting Trojans (7-0) beat the Wildcats (3-1). Destiny Kamalu-Vargas led Mt. Spokane with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Timberlake 77, East Valley 10: Malia Miller scored 17 points and the visiting Tigers (4-0) beat the Knights (0-4). Cecilia Syron scored four points for East Valley.

Shadle Park 43, Ephrata 37: Tameria Thompson scored 16 points, Makenzie Fager added 13 and the Highlanders (1-4) topped the Tigers (3-2). Addison Mills led Ephrata with 23 points.

Clarkston 45, Moscow 26: Lexi Villavicencio scored 13 points and the visiting Bantams (4-1) beat the Bears (0-2). Moscow’s Kennedy Thompson and Jacque Williams scored nine points apiece. 

Colville 62, Riverside 20: Olivia Ortner scored 15 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-0) beat the Rams (1-3). Olivia Gannon scored 13 points for Riverside. 

Kettle Falls 49, Chewelah 30:  LaVay Shurrum scored 18 points, Ella Johnson added 15 and the visiting Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1) beat the Cougars (3-2, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 11 points. 

Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30: Jessie Reed scored 25 points and the Nighthawks (4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1). Ashlyn Nielsen led the Tigers with 16 points. 

Selkirk 33, Northport 31: Brittney Lyons scored 13 points and the Rangers (2-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-3, 0-2) in a Northeast 1B North game. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 points. 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Manson 15:  Kayleigh Elder scored 12 points and the Warriors (2-2) beat the visiting Trojans (1-5). 

Coeur d’Alene 72, Lakeland 23: Teagan Calvin scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and the Vikings (7-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Hawks (5-4, 0-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A game. Kenna Simon led Lakeland with nine points. 

