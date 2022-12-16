Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller lead Gonzaga Prep boys past Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane at Curtis:

Gonzaga Prep 57, Lewis and Clark 34: Jackson Floyd scored 12 points, Jamil Miller added 11 and the visiting Bullpups (5-0) beat the Tigers (3-4) in a nonleague game. Paulo Murray led Lewis and Clark with nine points.

Coeur d’Alene 82, Central Valley 43: Logan Orchard scored 19 points and the visiting Vikings (2-1) beat the Bears (0-6) in in the Curtis Winter Classic at Curtis HS in University Place, Washington. Daniel Crowley and Eliot Beal scored nine points apiece for the Bears.

Girls basketball

Lake City 57, Mt. Spokane 37: Avery Waddington scored 15 points and the Timberwolves (10-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-2) in a nonleague game. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Mead 63, Ferris 30: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points with two 3-pointers and the visiting Panthers (4-2) beat the Saxons (3-3) in a nonleague game. Brooke Chisholm scored seven points for Ferris.

University 55, North Central 48: Eliannah Ramirez scored 24 points and the Titans (3-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (6-1) in a nonleague game. Hannah Hamilton scored 27 points for North Central.

Gonzaga Prep 51, Lewis and Clark 49: Rhyan Madden scored 19 points with three 3-pointers, Taliah Lee scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bullpups (4-2) beat the Tigers (1-6) in a nonleague game. Nyah Anckorn scored seven points and had 13 rebounds for Lewis and Clark.

Ridgeline 47, Cheney 32: Kaydin Renken scored 14 points and the Falcons (5-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) in a nonleague game. Macey Richards scored nine points for Cheney.

Bonners Ferry 68, Rogers 26: Mia Blackmore scored 15 points and the visiting Badgers (6-4) beat the Pirates (1-3) in a nonleague game. Donalda Brantley and Emily Peabody scored seven points apiece for Rogers.























