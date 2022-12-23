Elon Musk removed suicide prevention feature from Twitter, report says

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

A Twitter feature designed to redirect people contemplating suicide has been discontinued by Elon Musk, according to a report.

Twitter users searching for self-harm posts and similar content were previously redirected to suicide prevention hot lines and organizations that could help. The program, known as #ThereIsHelp, also provided resources for HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence and natural disasters worldwide.

But as Musk has cut Twitter staff, the program was ended this week, Reuters news service reported Friday.

Nonprofit group AIDS United, one of the organizations previously suggested under #ThereIsHelp, received about 70 views per day on a Twitter-linked webpage until Dec. 18, according to Reuters. In the five days since, the page has received 14 total views.

Musk did not comment on the reported changes.

Sources told Reuters millions of people had seen #ThereIsHelp messages since the program started. Eirliani Abdul Rahman, who had been on a Twitter advisory group until Musk dissolved it, told Reuters the change was “extremely disconcerting and profoundly disturbing” even if it was only temporary.

Musk has slashed staff at Twitter since taking over in late October. An estimated 75% of Twitter employees have departed the company in the two months he’s been in charge.