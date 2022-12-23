Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lucas A. Primgaard and Gabrielle A. Morrow, both of Colbert.

Anthony C. Dutton and Billie J. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Uriel Vasquez and Alma I. Torres, both of Spokane.

Isaac D. Liljenberg and Rebecca L. George, both of Kirksville, Missouri.

Dustin A. Waterbly and Shea D. Cargile, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Martha C. Febach v. Abigail J. Febach, seeking quiet title.

Redwood Communities Inc. v. John DePetro, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Sarah R. Hazlett, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Mark Timpke, restitution of premises.

Jennyfer Lopez Rolon v. Terry B. Toby, seeking quiet title.

Watson Management Company v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jason E. Pickett, money claimed owed.

Gobel Law Office PLLC v. Wayne S. Howey, money claimed owed.

David Eylander v. Jennifer Behl, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Sheri Lang v. Alan Becker, restitution of premises.

Randall J. Gillingham v. Jessica Lieske, restitution of premises.

Christian Solinsky v. Angela Reugh, seeking quiet title.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Ronald Runyon, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jason Bright, money claimed owed.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Duane G. Delaney III, 19; 65 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael D. Barlow, 44; 150 days in jail with credit given for 150 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Cole D. Love, 39; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Terrence D. Milton, 32; six months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Kegan M. Smith, 28; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jay M. Shippy, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Judge Tony Hazel

Charlene A. Peterschick, 41; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Ahmed S. Bashar, 38; $4,482.34 in restitution, 52 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Emily R. Parks, 20; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott D. Rudfelt, 61; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Heaven L. Steele, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Autumn P. Stephenson, 22; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexus M. Wallwork, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jesse G. Van Sickle, 44; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ruth Shevchenko, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ronald M. Slugaj, 32; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin L. Springer, 25; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michael A. Tom, 29; $990.50 fine, nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brandon J. Hayes, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sawyer D. L. Kent, 28; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael B. Ihinger, 38; eight days in jail, failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Aren L. Lawrence, 23; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Michelle A. Connett, 34; one day in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kathleen C. Hill, 30; 15 days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Justin M. Karle, 41; 86 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Jacqueline A. Saari, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rendy Setik, 32; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Nicole M. Terry, 31; 33 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.