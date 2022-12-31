On the air
Sat., Dec. 31, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college
11:30 a.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1
Noon: Cincinnati at Temple ESPN
Noon: Tulsa at SMU ESPNU
Noon: USC at Washington State Pac-12
1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan FS1
2 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN
2 p.m.: Belmont at Southern Illinois ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown FS1
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Villanova at Xavier CBSSN
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Indiana ESPN
11 a.m.: Davidson at Fordham CBSSN
1 p.m.: Air Force at New Mexico CBSSN
2 p.m. USC at Oregon Pac-12
Football, high school
10 a.m.: Under Armour All-America Game ESPNU
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants CBS
1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore NBC
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Florida NHL
5 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Seattle ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
11:30 a.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
