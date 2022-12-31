The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college

11:30 a.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1

Noon: Cincinnati at Temple ESPN

Noon: Tulsa at SMU ESPNU

Noon: USC at Washington State Pac-12

1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan FS1

2 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN

2 p.m.: Belmont at Southern Illinois ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Villanova at Xavier CBSSN

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Indiana ESPN

11 a.m.: Davidson at Fordham CBSSN

1 p.m.: Air Force at New Mexico CBSSN

2 p.m. USC at Oregon Pac-12

Football, high school

10 a.m.: Under Armour All-America Game ESPNU

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants CBS

1 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore NBC

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Florida NHL

5 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Seattle ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

11:30 a.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

