Spokane police investigating early morning shooting death

From staff reports

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on East Seventh Avenue, Spokane police said.

Police were sent to the 1400 block of East Seventh around 1:30 a.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

They found a man dead, but have released no other details on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.