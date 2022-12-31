The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police investigating early morning shooting death

Dec. 31, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:37 p.m.

From staff reports

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on East Seventh Avenue, Spokane police said.

Police were sent to the 1400 block of East Seventh around 1:30 a.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

They found a man dead, but have released no other details on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

