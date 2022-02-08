Guest opinion: Our county prosecutor has a problem

Dean Lynch, James “JJ” Johnson and Hershel Zellman

Our country has always been a work in progress. The founding fathers knew this was our fate when, in the preamble of the Constitution, they declared their intent “to form a more perfect union.” Ever since, each generation has wrestled with questions about how to make America better and who gets to participate in that work.

Spokane in 2022 is emblematic of that struggle. Two weeks ago we were reminded that some in Spokane County would prefer to silence and deny many people access to the promises of America. Lesley Haskell’s vile attacks on people who are not like her is the latest reminder of how much farther we have to go “to form a more perfect union.” While Ms. Haskell has every constitutional right to express her ugly and divisive opinions, she and her supporters need to come to terms with the damage they cause in our community.

There is no inherent problem in being proud of one’s heritage. The issue, as was grotesquely on display the last week of January, is when that pride degrades others. The logical conclusion of white nationalism is to build a white ethno-state that would remove, in ways we shudder to consider, those who do not narrowly conform to its standards of who belongs. This ideology needs to be made irrelevant. Our community thrives because of our diversity, not in spite of it.

The Spokane region is on the rise. Business, political and community leaders have worked to transform our county into an attractive and inviting place. That work is jeopardized when high profile and well-connected people (like Lesley Haskell, who is married to our county prosecutor) spew bigoted ideology into the public arena. If Spokane is to be competitive well into the future, the voices of intolerance and hatred need to be relegated to the place where they belong: the dustbin of history. Our thriving economy depends on welcoming a diverse citizenry. Our future must allow each of us to realize our potential without fear of attack because of who we love, how we look or which house of worship we attend.

There’s not a married person in the world who, from time to time, wouldn’t prefer to distance themselves from something their spouse has said or done. We expect this is true for our county prosecutor. Unfortunately, as a public figure and integral pillar in the criminal justice system, Larry Haskell has a perception problem, and perception matters. It’s no secret that the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, like many across the country, struggles to win the trust of the county’s marginalized and underrepresented communities. Mr. Haskell may be working hard to build bridges and fairly apply the law, but the conduct and rhetoric of his spouse compromises that perception. Simply offering an apology is not enough. Concrete and substantive steps need to be taken to demonstrate sincerity and achieve change.

The mission of the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force is to “guard and advance human rights in order to create a region where all people feel welcomed, safe, and valued.” The task force is eager to engage other community leaders in conversations with Mr. Haskell to build trust and help repair relationships with our county’s marginalized and underrepresented communities. Then we can finally move forward on structural change within, for instance, the criminal justice system. There have been many clear-eyed and realistic ideas offered that could advance reconciliation and build trust. Lesley Haskell may have opened the door for that to finally happen.

The authors are members of the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force. Dean Lynch is past president, James “JJ” Johnson is second vice president and Hershel Zellman is secretary.