From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jovani and Silvia Gonzalez, both of Kennewick.

Michael I. McCluskey and Kimbarley R. Fralick, both of Spokane.

Donald L. Burkey and Erica L. Tibbettes, both of Elk.

Zachary A. Welch and Ashley L. Cavallaro, both of Spokane Valley.

Tate D. Mckenzie, and Michelle L. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Albert P. Davis and Jo A. Silva, both of Spokane.

Brock E. Davis and Alondra Jessop, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rexel USA Inc. v. Mountain States Electrical Contractors Inc., complaint.

Mark Wilkerson v. Ricky Ruiz, Total Fit Spokane LLC, et al., complaint.

Todd Porter v. Ward Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

City of Spokane Valley v. Maryln Romero, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Benjamin Bradford v. George J. Kalman, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Adam Metzger v. Genesis Marcial, restitution of premises.

H. A. Tombari LLC v. Shane Hotchkiss, restitution of premises.

Hollie Aquino v. Alfred Piper, restitution of premises.

Hollie Aquino v. Stephanie Lenz, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Anthony Garito, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Richard Burt, restitution of premises.

Daren Kelly v. Stephanie L. Ryan, restitution of premises.

Skylar Hansgar v. James C. Hansgar, seeking quiet title.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Patricia Vantlage, restitution of premises.

Adam Kuatt v. Kalista A. Villa, restitution of premises.

Spokane Mall LLC v. Flaming Wok International Inc., restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Travis L. Montgomery, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Weaver, Samantha L. and Brock, Daniel E. M.

Wagemann, Vanessa E. and Eric A.

Khinda, Victorjeet A. and Kaur, Puneet

Killian, Seth O. and Kimberly M.

Powell, Pamela and Abernathey, Terri L.

Gillingham, Joyce E. and Powell, Leon

Anderson, David B. and Campisi-Langdon, Dana J.

Lynn, Tyler W. and Stevie A.

Larsen, Jennifer A. and Miranda, Robert R.

Sanders, Lindsay and Benjamin.

Burgett, Jessica A. and Joseph G. E.

Bates, Jason J and Patricia H.

Maldonado, Stephanie M. and Dionicio III

Rehwald, Megan A. M. and Ragaza, Jennifer

Sanders, Stephanie M. and Lee G.

Tietz, Carole B. and Arlyn J.

Magin Wiltse, Denise E. and Rice, Stephen R.

Valle, Jessica R. and Zachariah J.

Davis, Rachel L. and James D.

Pulei, Christine N. and Julius N.

Lefler, Angela M. and Joseph G.

Morris, Charletta D. and Michael S.

Faircloth, Cheyann A. and Yake, Christian L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kenneth D. Runkle, 58; $5,061.45 in restitution, 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Pavel L. Bobrov, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.

Beltaine D. Kozlowski, 52; 99 days in jail with credit given 99 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Dennis W. Coffey, 24; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Nichole M. Bentley, 27; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Trenton L. Heller, 42; 240 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and five counts of violation of order.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Timothy B. Bennett, 27; $1,814.34 in restitution, 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan R. Quaale, 46; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to money laundering and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Gabriel G, Vasquez, 28; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Jacob J. A. Moss, 19; $500 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Eric M. Hyman, 53; 79 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Daniel L. Murphy, 54; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jason P. Day, 44; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

Mary J. Whiting, 37; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and fourth-degree assault.

Jamie L. Marcotte, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jacob J. Dennison, 24; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Nancy P. Sosa, Spokane; debts of $251,674.

James D. and Wendy C. Ferguson, Spokane; debts of $53,087.

Travis L. Crawford, Moses Lake; debts of $137,905.

Frank A. D and Anne M. DeCaro, Spokane; debts of $544,870.

Christopher P. Lossing, Spokane; debts of $138,141.

Tameka A. Dickson, Greenacres; debts of $325,400.

Beverly M. Lerittle, Saint John; debts of $27,785.

Sherley Z. Mende, Moses Lake; debts of $20,624.

Jennifer L. Lariviere, Veradale; debts of $23,205.

Travis E. and Brittany C. Svilar, Moses Lake; debts of $131,750.

Ismael Gomez-Mendoza, Moses Lake; debts of $48,475.

Jackie F. and Michael D. Dewey, Spokane; debts of $304,950.

Surinder Kaur, Spokane; debts of $19,712.

David C. Baker, Spokane; debts of $54,399.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nicholas J. Berry, 30; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jason C. Bright, 43; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Shaneka T. Frazier, 39; ten days in jail, assault and malicious mischief.

Carletta L. Gaston, 29; 17 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Jessie R. Green, 31; 22 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa Bruck

Matthew G. Korzonthowski, 41; 70 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Pierre R. Paige, 32; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and theft.

Susan M. L. Peone, 31; five days in jail amended to five days community service, trip permit violation.

Nicholas R. Pillar, 32; ten days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Khalil J. Sanderlin, 26; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Lance J. Sinka, 47; 60 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and hit-and-run of unattended vehicle.

Paul S. Spearcheif, 38; 30 days in jail, no contact order violation and making a false statement.

Johnathan R. Turner, 38; 364 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tosha L. Williams, 46; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.