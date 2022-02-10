Arts Wrap: Amanda Lepore at the Globe, Black History Month at Gonzaga, ‘Crazy in Love’

Singer, self-proclaimed International Blonde Bombshell and trans icon and former Club Kid Amanda Lepore will join the cast of Runway, “the premiere drag experience,” for a Valentine’s Day cabaret show hosted by the Globe Bar & Kitchen, at 204 N. Division St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cover admission to the show and an afterparty with DJ Prophesy from 9 p.m.-midnight. Seating is limited, and reservations are not available, but VIP ticketholders will be able to enter the venue 10 minutes before general admission to secure seating and have their photos taken with Lepore before the show.

VIP ticketholders should enter the venue through the Blind Buck next door. This event is for ages 21 and older. Organizers ask that masks be worn while moving about the venue. Tickets: $40 general, $60 VIP admission. For more information, visit eventbrite.com and search “Amanda Lepore’s Valentine’s Day Cabaret.”

The Globe is offering champagne bottles and a dinner special for two at $75, including crab dip with sliced baguette, a soup and salad course, a surf and turf course with premium mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley and a dessert course featuring either strawberry or New York cheesecake with chocolate ganache.

Black History Month at Gonzaga

In observance of Black History Month, Gonzaga University will present two art exhibits, a musical performance and a moderated discussion about mass incarceration. Inspired by a quote from James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room” (“Perhaps home is not a place, but simply an irrevocable condition”), “Home: Imagining the Irrevocable” will feature a variety of visual, musical, literary and other artworks by Black artists in Eastern Washington.

Guest curated by Olivia Evans and Tracy Poindexter-Canton, the exhibit will examine how Black Americans define the concept of “home” despite “displacement, marginalization and otherness.” Now on display, the exhibit will run at the Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center, 125 S. Stevens St., until Feb. 26.

“Black Excellence & Influence” will feature social justice-focused artwork by Gonzaga students. The exhibit will be displayed in Room 314 of the Hemmingson Student Center on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. Then on Friday, the work will be celebrated at the Urban Arts Center in connection with “Home: Imagining the Irrevocable” from 4-7 p.m.

Gonzaga’s annual Black Student Union dinner, featuring dance performances and other entertainments, will be held in the Hemmingson Ballroom on Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available online. For more information, visit gonzaga.campuslabs.com/engage and search “Annual Black Student Union Dinner.”

GU Choirs present “Hold Fast to Dreams” on the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center stage Feb.26 at 7:30 p.m. Focused on social justice, the concert will highlight Black history and excellence, LGBTQIA+, gender equity, the COVID-19 pandemic and the plight of refugees through themes of resilience, remembrance and responsibility.

Participating choral groups include the Concert Choir, Chamber Chorus, Discantus Treble Chorus and Glee Club with conductors Darnelle Preston, Jadrian Tarver and Amy Porter. The concert will also feature pianists Annie Flood and Garrett Heathman. A pre-concert lecture will begin in the Recital Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Gonzaga will close the month with two events featuring “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” author Michelle Alexander on Feb. 28. The events include “A Conversation With Michelle Alexander” and, preceding this, a noon-hour discussion titled “Do We Actually Need Prisons?” Part of the “Controversial Questions” series, the event will cover Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” and lay groundwork for the later event.

‘Crazy in Love’

In collaboration with Art Spirit Gallery, Drawn Together Arts will present a new theatrical work titled “Crazy in Love: A Devised Cabaret From the Heart.” A jukebox musical, the show features rock hits, showtunes and folk favorites that will “warm your heart, make you laugh and fire your temper.” The shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit drawntogetherarts.com.