From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jakiah A. J. Curran and Josephine A. Acosta, both of Spokane.

Samuel T. Selby, of Coeur d’ Alene and Sara C. Coughanour, of Post Falls.

Austan T. Stone and Mikayla K. Miller, both of Spokane.

Aaron T. Vanscoik, of Spokane and Brittney L. Macklin, of Spokane Valley.

Johnathan R. Henry and Natalina M. Roll, of Spokane Valley.

Derek J. Brown and Natalya Kulinich, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Zulema Valdez v. Kaden R. Cozza, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wendi Helmick v. Douglas Snarski, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Munzir A. Juma, property damages.

Brandon Work v. Scott Flowers, David Standage, Hi Pro Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Lee S. Robinson, money claimed owed.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Angela Sticka, restitution of premises.

Allysa McManis v. Robert Byers, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Tammara Shoulders, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Gilbert A. Stepelton, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Gregory Moreno, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Properties LLC. Mitchell Watts, restitution of premises.

Max Credit Union v. Robert R. Posey, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Cathryn C. Perry, money claimed owed.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Laura Parker, restitution of premises.

Brumback Inc. v. Nicholas Munro, restitution of premises.

Lorie Stephenson Properties LLC v. Mary Englehart, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Manina, Rebecca and Scott S.

Rutzer, Daryl A. and Amy J.

Cady, Tamara L. and Carey D.

Fowler, Susan J, and Ronald W.

Olson, Brian A. and Frize, Stella A.

Segovia(cq), Elvira C. and Oyoo Humphrey

Glenn, Felicia N. and Demetruis L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Douglas V. Parrish, 52; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of violation of order and fourth-degree assault.

Derek N. Sczenski, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

James R. Kirby, 22; $13,923.99 in restitution, 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Matthew K. Whitman, 38; 23.75 months in prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Shane A. Shaffer, 43; 21 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Nathan D. Johnson, 33; four months in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree unsafe storage of a firearm.

Robert A. Sherwood, 46; $594 in restitution, six months in jail with credit given for 91 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Roger W. Romero, 32; $1,150.17 in restitution, 10.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Gabriel M. Hansen, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Luis A. Lopez, 35; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to thid-degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary and violation of order.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Felix M. Booth, 35; 4.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted kidnapping.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Brandon L. Marquardt, 39; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Marwan A. Nassir, 41; 84 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nicholas D. Apperson, 58; eight days in jail, no contact order violation.

Christopher G. Carver, 48; 60 days in jail, malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Shawn A. Gilmour, 40; 59 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa Bruck

Austin Johnston, 27; $350 fine, reckless driving.

Sibomana Medison, 40; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.