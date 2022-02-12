From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Hatim A. Tageldin and Vanessa J. Mashat, both of Everett.

Brandon L. Lynch, of Deer Park, and Kellie J. Watson, of Liberty Lake.

Rebekah M. Sienkiewich and Amanda L. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Felix O. Frimpong, of Spokane, and Elvira C. Segovia, of Spokane Valley.

Ryan D. McGee and Lauren E. Taylor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Heather Barr v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company, complaint for breach of contract, violation of the consumer protection act and insurance fair conduct act, bad faith.

Erika and Daniel Henry v. Washington Department of Health, Ray Calica, et al., complaint for wrongful termination.

Robert B. Lutz v. Spokane Regional Health District and Amelia Clark, complaint.

Stacy Lozeau-Smith v. Anthony Biotti, Aleashiea Wilson and Spokane Valley Pizza LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Western Rail Inc. v. D&R Bratton LLC, Motive Power Technical Services, et al., complaint for damages.

Penny Evans v. MV Transportation, Broadspire, Spokane Transit Authority, et al., medical malpractice.

Bark Boys Landscape Supplies Inc. v. SS Equipment and HAMOFA Inc., complaint for damages.

Horizon Credit Union v. Ivy R. Ward, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Casie M. Sabido, money claimed owed.

Donald L. Collins v. John N. Wood, seeking quiet title.

Donald L. Collins v. John P. Wood, seeking quiet title.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Joshua Mathews, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprisers LLC v. Jamie Boyd, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gallas, Evelyn D. and Radley, Joshua A.

Achs, Anna Marie and Jeffrey M.

Villaro, Juan G. Jr. and Sarah M.

Day, John R. and Cassandra B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jennifer D. Creed, 35; $1,045.99 in restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

David R. Brown, 50; 59.5 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James R. Kirby, 22; 160 days in jail with credit given for 160 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Gabriel R. Nelson also known as Gabriel M. Nelson, 22; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Alicia D. Bean, 30; 14 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Latoyia D. Cochran, 38; ten days in jail, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.

Dennis W. Coffey, 24; 17 days in jail, theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Gabriel F. Helliwell, 25; $250 fine, ten days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jesse J. White, 23; nine days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Carl L. Nisbet, 33; three days in jail, disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cory A. Cochran, 33; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Scott L. Anderson, 51; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Alicia D. Bean, 30; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft.

James M. De Leon, 79; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Kisha N. Hernandez, 30; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Michael L. Chapman, 48; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.