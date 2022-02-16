Difference makers: Andrew Nembhard’s passing, Chet Holmgren’s all-around play lead Gonzaga past Pepperdine

ANDREW NEMBHARD

Gonzaga’s senior point guard set the tone early, feeding Drew Timme for a dunk on GU’s first possession. The senior point guard assisted on three of the Zags’ first four baskets and he had nine assists by halftime. Nembhard’s shot wasn’t falling – he was 1 of 8 from the field – but his passing led to another efficient offensive night for the Zags. Nembhard finished with 14 assists, tied for second with Joel Ayayi on the program’s all-time list. Blake Stepp holds the record with 16 in 2002.

CHET HOLMGREN

The freshman center again did a little of everything. The 7-footer posted his ninth double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds, the latter tying his season high set against BYU earlier this month. Holmgren made 6 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and all four of his free throws. He swatted four shots, helping the Zags enjoy a 58-24 edge in paint points.

KEY MOMENT





The Zags stretched their lead to 21 late in the first half with a 13-0 run. Holmgren and Julian Strawther hit 3-pointers on assists from Nembhard, Anton Watson chipped in four points and Nolan Hickman capped the burst with a layup. The cushion was important as Pepperdine made Gonzaga work in the second half, cutting the deficit to eight before the Zags pulled away in the final 8 minutes.