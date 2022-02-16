From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cody J. Kimminau and Katelyn E. M. Zlenka, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Ohear and Samantha L. S. Terrell, both of Spokane.

Vladislav A. Sachava and Jeri R. Davis, both of Spokane.

Jeremy W. Schulz and Nikkita D. Polley, both of Fairfield.

Oscar M. Kimani and Janet Ikumu, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Traci Eveland v. Angela’s Family Services LLC, Angela Kraemer and Kurtis Kraemer, complaint: wages.

Sunshine Homes LLC v. Christina Morlan, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Vikki Johnson, restitution of premises.

Felony Flats LLC v. Jerry White, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Vickie Peterson restitution of premises.

Daiichi Oakwood LLC v. Kerri Gross, restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Kayla Roop, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cherrier, Katie E. and Tucker, Michael L.

Knapton, Sarah M. and Wear, Kevin B.

Shields, Linet G. and Charles E.

Graham, Richard T. and Janet S.

Wirth, Theresa M. and Michael S.

Ramaglia, Jessica M. and Donald S.

Lacombe, Roberta L. and Charles S.

Iverson, Brooke N. and Levi E.

Taylor, Bethany A. and Thomas M.

Cotter, Andrew P. and Clemens, Vanessa L.

Davis, Mitchell J. and Jamie C.

Clapper, Stephanie E. and Alfred W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Luis A. Rosales, 24; two months in jail with credit given for two months served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Vincent Montgomery, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of violation of order.

Chad A. Horne, 34; $1,852 in restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Branden J. Kruckman, 34; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Brandon L. Valanham, 26; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Shane M. Keatts, 49; 24 months in a substance use disorder treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jennifer M. Franks, Spokane; debts of $39,487.

Sofya P. Rodina, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $86,889.

Brandon Al. Saiki, Spokane; debts of $417,180.

Zuriel E. Roush, Spokane; debts of $26,222.

Brandon J. Corley, Spokane; debts of $21,630.

Daniel E. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $44,822.

Jimmy A. and Tamara D. Martinez, Spokane; debts of $34,188.

Danielle M. Hehr, Spokane; debts of $85,667.

Ashley M. Jones, Newman Lake; debts of $79,019.

Britany M. Patsfield, Spokane; debts of $152,794.

Charity D. Billings, Veradale; debts of $50,676.

Arron S. Clother, Spokane; debts of $73,079.

Dale A. Dahlin, Spokane; debts of $45,569.

Patrick G. Taylor, Greenacres; debts of $36,495.

Wage-earner petitions

Shelly J. Knudson, Spokane; debts of $155,785.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rien Lanej, 34; $100 fine, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adam J. Stauffer, 24; 72 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.