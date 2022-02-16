Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Cody J. Kimminau and Katelyn E. M. Zlenka, both of Spokane.
Andrew J. Ohear and Samantha L. S. Terrell, both of Spokane.
Vladislav A. Sachava and Jeri R. Davis, both of Spokane.
Jeremy W. Schulz and Nikkita D. Polley, both of Fairfield.
Oscar M. Kimani and Janet Ikumu, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Traci Eveland v. Angela’s Family Services LLC, Angela Kraemer and Kurtis Kraemer, complaint: wages.
Sunshine Homes LLC v. Christina Morlan, et al., restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Vikki Johnson, restitution of premises.
Felony Flats LLC v. Jerry White, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Vickie Peterson restitution of premises.
Daiichi Oakwood LLC v. Kerri Gross, restitution of premises.
Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Kayla Roop, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Cherrier, Katie E. and Tucker, Michael L.
Knapton, Sarah M. and Wear, Kevin B.
Shields, Linet G. and Charles E.
Graham, Richard T. and Janet S.
Wirth, Theresa M. and Michael S.
Ramaglia, Jessica M. and Donald S.
Lacombe, Roberta L. and Charles S.
Iverson, Brooke N. and Levi E.
Taylor, Bethany A. and Thomas M.
Cotter, Andrew P. and Clemens, Vanessa L.
Davis, Mitchell J. and Jamie C.
Clapper, Stephanie E. and Alfred W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Luis A. Rosales, 24; two months in jail with credit given for two months served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Vincent Montgomery, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of violation of order.
Chad A. Horne, 34; $1,852 in restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Branden J. Kruckman, 34; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.
Brandon L. Valanham, 26; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Shane M. Keatts, 49; 24 months in a substance use disorder treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Jennifer M. Franks, Spokane; debts of $39,487.
Sofya P. Rodina, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $86,889.
Brandon Al. Saiki, Spokane; debts of $417,180.
Zuriel E. Roush, Spokane; debts of $26,222.
Brandon J. Corley, Spokane; debts of $21,630.
Daniel E. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $44,822.
Jimmy A. and Tamara D. Martinez, Spokane; debts of $34,188.
Danielle M. Hehr, Spokane; debts of $85,667.
Ashley M. Jones, Newman Lake; debts of $79,019.
Britany M. Patsfield, Spokane; debts of $152,794.
Charity D. Billings, Veradale; debts of $50,676.
Arron S. Clother, Spokane; debts of $73,079.
Dale A. Dahlin, Spokane; debts of $45,569.
Patrick G. Taylor, Greenacres; debts of $36,495.
Wage-earner petitions
Shelly J. Knudson, Spokane; debts of $155,785.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Rien Lanej, 34; $100 fine, disorderly conduct.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Adam J. Stauffer, 24; 72 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
