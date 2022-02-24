Gardening: It is time to start planning your vegetable garden

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Despite what the thermometer is saying this morning, it is time to start planning your vegetable garden. One of the best parts of this process is looking for new varieties to experiment with. With the number of new introductions made every year, it’s a lot of fun to seek out a plant that just might become your new favorite. It can also be a challenge. Who can you turn to for information that can improve your success rate?

In 1932, a group of seed growers founded the All-America Selection program to test new varieties of vegetables and flowers for their growth habits and characteristics. The nonprofit group set up test gardens around the nation to test varieties under different climatic conditions. Today, the organization has more than 50 test gardens at nurseries, botanic gardens, seed companies and Master Gardener demonstration gardens around the U.S and Canada. The gardens are run by volunteer horticultural experts who report back how well each variety did under their conditions and climate. While we don’t have any gardens in Eastern Washington or North Idaho, there are several in Oregon, Idaho, Western Washington, British Columbia and Alberta. The AAS likens its effort to those of the Underwriters Laboratory that tests consumer products we are familiar with.

For 2022, AAS has introduced 18 new varieties of vegetables and annuals. Some have been awarded medals at the national level while others receive awards at the regional level because they did particularly well in certain areas. You can see the complete list at https://all-americaselections.org/media-kit/ under 2022 Press Releases. Varieties are likely to be found as seed at local garden centers or online. Here are a few that caught my eye.

Pepper Quickfire: If you like your peppers hot, this Thai-style hot pepper is a good one to try. Especially if you are looking for something pretty for a deck pot . The plants get 6 inches tall with a prolific crop of 1-ounce fruits with a Scofield heat rating of 40,000. It ripens in under 60 days from transplant.

Eggplant White Icicle: This unique white cylindrical eggplant holds its larger fruit well above the soil and has fewer spines for easier harvesting. The flavor is mild with fewer seeds than other types. It grows 2 to 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide so is best in a garden bed. It ripens from transplant in 60 days. The plants are vigorous and may require staking.

Lettuce Bauer: Bauer is a compact oakleaf type lettuce that is ready to harvest in about 40 days. The plants are about 6 inches tall and 8 inches wide and can be harvested by the leaf or whole head. The leaves are thick and crunchy with a nice lettuce flavor. Great for early seeding in gardens or pots.

Tip of the week: It’s time to get tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli started under your growing lights. The cole crops can go into the garden the end of April. The tomatoes need to go out no earlier than the last of May.