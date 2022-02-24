Recap and highlights: Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme shine as No. 1 Gonzaga outpaces San Francisco 89-73

Another double-digit West Coast Conference win and another stat sheet stuffed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren led the No. 1 Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) to a 89-73 win over the Dons in San Francisco on Thursday, scoring 21 points with 15 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Frontcourt counterpart Drew Timme wasn’t making high flying dunks, but brought the flash with the return of his handlebar moustache in a near-triple double effort with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Dons (22-7, 9-5) were resilient, shooting 41.5% from the field and 11 of 22 on 3-pointers, but couldn’t keep up with the Zags’ efficiency. Gonzaga shot 54.8% from the field and 10 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Khalil Shabazz led USF with 17 points, while Jamaree Bouyea and Yauhen Massalski added 14 apiece.

The loss guaranteed Saint Mary’s the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament and an automatic bid into the semifinal. USF will have either the three or four seed if it is able to beat San Diego on Saturday.

Gonzaga will play at the No. 22 Gaels on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, looking to sweep its conference schedule for the second consecutive season.

First half

15:43 - GU 18, USF 11: Perfect start for Gonzaga on the offensive end making its first six attempts from the field, including three 3-pointers and scoring on every possession at the U16 media timeout.

San Francisco trying to keep pace at 4 of 8 from the field.

Timme, back to rocking his signature handlebar moustache from last March, has two points with three assists in the early going. Holmgren and Strawther each have five points apiece. Massalski leads the Dons with six.

10:58 - GU 25, USF 23: Four Gonzaga turnovers spark an 8-0 Dons run that is stopped by a layup from Timme. A fifth turnover gives USF the ball leading into the U12 media timeout.

Bouyea is a perfect 4 of 4 from the field and leads the Dons with nine points. Strawther leads the Zags with eight, while Timme has six points and four assists.

6:57 - GU 33, USF 31: Gonzaga holds its slight advantage at the U8 media timeout, as the Dons are called for a foul.

Zags shooting 74% from the field and are 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, but have allowed seven points from their six turnovers.

This place is packed to the brim. Fans sitting cross-legged behind both hoops and tons more in standing room only spots. What’s a fire code anyway? pic.twitter.com/w7lA1TL1D9 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 25, 2022

3:04 - GU 43, USF 37: Gonzaga finally gets its first free throw attempt of the game as Holmgren converts an and-1 with a spin move in the post. Dons are 6 of 10 from the free throw line.

Strawther took a scary fall, being upended while jumping to contest a shot fake. He went to the bench, but checked back in shortly after.

Strawther and Timme lead the Zags with 10 points apiece, while Holmgren adds eight.

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther takes a SCARY fall… pic.twitter.com/XSkf7tKSD6 — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) February 25, 2022

Halftime

Gonzaga played one of its most impressive halves of basketball this season, capped by an emphatic dunk from Chet Holmgren, to take a 10-point lead over San Francisco at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot 66.7% from the field, including 7 of 11 on 3-pointers, but committed eight turnovers and had just one free throw.

Holmgren scored 12 points with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while Julian Strawther shared the team high with 12 points. Drew Timme scored 10 points with six assists.

Khalil Shabazz led USF with 15 points. The Dons shot 42.9% from the field and 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Second half

15:36 - GU 63, USF 44: Gonzaga opens the second half on an 11-2 run led by six points from Nembhard and five from Holmgren.

The Zags’ star freshman keeps getting better as the season goes on. Holmgren has 17 points with nine rebound and four blocks.

11:50 - GU 68, USF 54: San Francisco strikes back, as the Zags are without a field goal in the last 2:59.

Watson loses the ball on a drive right before the U12 media timeout, not playing with much confidence 0 of 3 from the field with two turnovers.

8:15 - GU 75, USF 62: Stefanini makes a 3-pointer in transition and Gonzaga calls for a timeout.

Dons on a 7-2 run over the last 2:34.

2️⃣1️⃣ points for the 🦄



Also

1️⃣1️⃣ boards

5️⃣ blocks

3️⃣ steals



🥶 pic.twitter.com/sS5YYhzxZF — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 25, 2022

3:29 - GU 81, USF 70: San Francisco making a final push at the U4 media timeout.

The Dons have a burst after Nembhard is called for a flagrant 1 foul for elbowing Shabazz in the nose.

Shabazz was bleeding badly and has not returned.

Here is the full elbow from Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard to San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz.



YIKES! pic.twitter.com/ToDsZbW8zJ — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) February 25, 2022

Pregame

Gonzaga is two games away from going undefeated in the West Coast Conference for the second straight year.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (23-2, 12-0 WCC) close their regular season with a California road trip, tonight at San Francisco (22-7, 9-5) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, then a Saturday game at No. 22 Saint Mary’s.

The Zags won the WCC regular season title with its win over Santa Clara last Saturday and will have the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, advancing them to the semifinals on March 7 at 6 p.m.

The Dons and Gaels are fighting for the No. 2 seed, though Saint Mary’s can earn it and the other automatic bid into the semifinals with a win over San Diego tonight or a USF loss.

USF can still fall behind Santa Clara, who is a game behind the Dons and finishes its season at Pepperdine and versus Santa Clara.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has USF as a No. 11 seed in his NCAA Tournament Bracketology, while SMC is a No. 8 seed.

Extremely relevant #Gonzaga information to pass along: we have a Drew Manchu sighting tonight. pic.twitter.com/9Vor6YZBUd — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 25, 2022

The WCC will reveal its all-conference picks next week but @SRJimm and I got a head start, selecting the five individual awards while drafting five-man All-WCC teams (w/ a sixth man). Jim got the first pick via coin flip and we went from there.https://t.co/61dh7jCUG0 pic.twitter.com/UJUSg593NG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2022

#Gonzaga’s playing KenPom’s No. 24 (#USF) and No. 23 (#SMC) this week. No other Top 25 team is playing two other Top 25 KenPom teams this week, let alone playing them on the road. Among teams at that level, Zags have the nation’s toughest road swing this week. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2022

Also, a look at how many KenPom Top 25 teams the major conferences have compared to the WCC.



SEC: 6

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 4

WCC: 3

Pac-12: 2

Big East: 2

ACC: 1 https://t.co/9bEdsKc524 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in Spokane earlier this year, as only the Dons, Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara have kept a conference game with the Bulldogs within 20 points.

The Zags are 66-22 all time against the Dons, last losing at San Francisco on Feb. 18 2012.

Team stats

USF Gonzaga Points 77.4 89.5 Points allowed 66.1 64.6 Field goal pct. 46.2 52.9 Rebounds 38.4 42.7 Assists 13.4 18.9 Blocks 4.8 5.9 Steals 7.8 6.7 Streak Won 1 Won 16

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 17.2 49.1 75.9 Drew Timme (GU) 18.0 59.6 67.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Yauhen Massalski (USF) 9.5 6.0 3.5 Chet Holmgren (GU) 9.6 7.8 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 4.0 2.5 35.4 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.7 1.8 30.2

Game preview

