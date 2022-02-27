Business beat

Banking

Dan Pearse has been promoted to Numerica Credit Union’s vice president, regional commercial team lead. Pearse has 24 years of commercial banking experience, the past six as Numerica’s vice president commercial banking team leader for North Idaho.

Honors

Inland Empire Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers has announced the following award and scholarship winners.

Duane Studer has won the Engineer of Merit award for his work during the past 23 years.

Studer has worked as the principal engineer of the city of Spokane for the past seven years, leading several projects in water and wastewater design and management.

William P. Ilgen has been awarded the Distinguished Career honor for his work at the Gonzaga School of Engineering, retiring in 1993.

In 1981 he served as the Structural Engineers Association of Washington Spokane president and was awarded the Engineer of Merit in 1984.

The ASCE chose five scholarship recipients from universities in the region . Gabriel Brandt and Jacob Smith from the University of Idaho, Kyle Nolan and Antonio Campos from Gonzaga University and Cesar Bedolla-Hurtado from Washington State University.

Numerica Credit Union has been awarded the A+ Education award from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber.

The honor recognizes businesses that excel in their support of education in the community.

Numerica was recognized for its commendable leadership and support of local educators and schools.