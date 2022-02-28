From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eric G. Jahn and Keiran A. Marquette, both of Spokane.

Micah J. Edwards and Rachael E. McCrady, both of Spokane.

Troy A. Blue and Alisha C. Barr, both of Spokane.

Mason R. G. Simonson and Marina R. Oxford, both of Deer Park.

Trystan J. A. Clark and Tyesha X. Barrera, both of Spokane.

Elaisha L. Johnny and Atidrik S. Malolo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Humberto Luna v. Fred Hall, et al., restitution of premises.

Daniel J. Robles, et al., v. Patrick Shaw-Hudson, restitution of premises.

Richard R. McDonell v. Julian Naranjo, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. George A. Minton, et al., money claimed owed.

Quartzite Ventures LLC v. Sarah Green, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Matthew McCorkle, et al., money claimed owed.

Eric S. Anderson v. Milton Rowland, complaint for damages and relief for legal malpractice, negligence and breach of contract.

Leila Frederick, et al., v. Tristan D. Brewer, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Mason Tillett, et al., v. Josh Kramer, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Wade Pannell v. Mark Frantz, seeking quiet title.

Garrett Church v. Marty Swager, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Shane Bullock v. Sviatoslav Shulpia, complaint for damages.

Kendra Smith v. Scott B. Cornelius, et al., seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Zona G. Spaeth, Amelia Luera, et al., v. Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Advanz Pharma Corp., et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Latimer, Michelle D. and Aaron L.

Williams, Ellie N. and Koonyo, Martine S.

Daniel, Brianna L. and Bradley S.

Christenson, Jessica M. and Theodore M.

Garrett, Stephanie A. and Scott A.

Tensley, Stanley A. and Jennifer L.

Zabinski, Mischelle L. and David W.

Crespin, Leah S. and Rudi S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Cheyenne A. Haack, 23; $9,587.77 in restitution, one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Marty L. Wood also known as Marty White, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Craig J. D. King, 48; 180 days in jail with credit given for six days served, fourth-degree assault.

Danny Romero, 36; 120 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan L. Stapelton,25; 330 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, no contact order violation and fourth-degree assault.