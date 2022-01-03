Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Erik T. Vandendriesche and Victoria M. Barbour, both of Spokane Valley.

Mohamad I. R. Alaeioff and Alexandria T. Sprague, both of Spokane Valley.

Aleksey V. Senchenko and Kristina A. Izossimova, both of Spokane.

Paw D. Lwe, of Spokane and August Htoo, of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

IRE LLC v. Ricky Burke, restitution of premises.

Estate of Robert W. Ford, et al., v Estate of Joseph W. Wallace, et al., seeking quiet title.

Global Credit Union v. Brittney L. Macklin, money claimed owed.

Judy Cundy v. BNSF Railway Company, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company, et al., complaint for damages for violation of the Federal Employers’ Liability Act, 45 U.S.C. Section 51, et seq.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Matthews, Virginia L. and Greg W.

Albright, Matthew D. and Nicole D.

Miles, Ian L. and Magrini, Lauren M.

Torbenson, Heidi J. and Donald L.

Pitts, Krystal F. and Christopher J.

Reynolds, Michelle L. and Ryan A.

Moore, Aerika M. and Steven L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Willie C. Ritchey, 37; 36 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Annmarie A. Rold, 24; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of dangerous weapon violation.

Donald R. Hamilton, 57; restitution to be determined, 60 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge John O. Cooney

Heather R. Smith, also known as Heather R. Suryan, Heather R. Sharp and Heather R. Miller, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Reginald R. Smith, 23; 166 days in jail with credit given for 166 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence, third-degree assault and two counts of violation of order.

Joseph E. Hensz, 27; 270 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Gatlin B. Orton, 25; four months in jail with credit given for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.