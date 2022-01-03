Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 3, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Erik T. Vandendriesche and Victoria M. Barbour, both of Spokane Valley.
Mohamad I. R. Alaeioff and Alexandria T. Sprague, both of Spokane Valley.
Aleksey V. Senchenko and Kristina A. Izossimova, both of Spokane.
Paw D. Lwe, of Spokane and August Htoo, of Saint Paul, Minnesota.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
IRE LLC v. Ricky Burke, restitution of premises.
Estate of Robert W. Ford, et al., v Estate of Joseph W. Wallace, et al., seeking quiet title.
Global Credit Union v. Brittney L. Macklin, money claimed owed.
Judy Cundy v. BNSF Railway Company, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company, et al., complaint for damages for violation of the Federal Employers’ Liability Act, 45 U.S.C. Section 51, et seq.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Matthews, Virginia L. and Greg W.
Albright, Matthew D. and Nicole D.
Miles, Ian L. and Magrini, Lauren M.
Torbenson, Heidi J. and Donald L.
Pitts, Krystal F. and Christopher J.
Reynolds, Michelle L. and Ryan A.
Moore, Aerika M. and Steven L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Willie C. Ritchey, 37; 36 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Annmarie A. Rold, 24; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of dangerous weapon violation.
Donald R. Hamilton, 57; restitution to be determined, 60 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge John O. Cooney
Heather R. Smith, also known as Heather R. Suryan, Heather R. Sharp and Heather R. Miller, 43; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Reginald R. Smith, 23; 166 days in jail with credit given for 166 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence, third-degree assault and two counts of violation of order.
Joseph E. Hensz, 27; 270 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Tony Hazel
Gatlin B. Orton, 25; four months in jail with credit given for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.