Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alec C. Harmon and Tara D. Witkowski, both of Spokane.

Brandon T. Hopkins and Jennifer Black, both of Cheney.

Alan Cerimovic and Dong T. K. Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Keith R. Marshall and Julie M. Joseph, both of Mead.

William L. O’Byrne and Leah E. Holder, both of Spokane.

Natasha L. Coleman and Jaimie C. Smith, both of Ellensburg.

Daniel B. Harvey and Janice Courchaine, both of Spokane Valley.

Keanon M. Naumann and Brennen T. Moffett, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Osayamen T. Vosper-Woghiren and Jessamyn M. R. Corbin, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Walker and Lashea C. R. McKee, both of Spokane.

Thomas R. Tyrrell and Sieglinde A. Walker, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rita R. Tingey v. Eleonore Shankland, seeking quiet title.

Kaitlynn D. Ingram v. Lynnea L. Miller, restitution of premises.

ES and R Nelson Investments LLC v. Brittany Read, restitution of premises.

Renee Schuiteman v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint.

Meeds Incorporated v. Austin Bell, et al., restitution of premises.

John Frandsen v. York Hoskins, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Maria Monday, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Natasha Opsal, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wendle, Chud J. and Cindy C.

Eirls, Alicia D. and Raymon P.

Reyes, Raymond F. and Thorpe, Victoria A.

Ashworth, Siri L. and Jon R.

Praytor-Marsters, Brandi R. and Marsters, Clinton L.

Brothers, Hana S. and Hellman, Casey L.

Anzaldo, Danica H. and Robert D.

Teed, Brian R. and Monica L.

Hinshaw, Tonya M. and John C.

Grove, Nicole A. and Troy D.

Legal separations granted

Kulhanek Arenas, Lucas J. and Gabriel P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Kenny R. Harkema, 36; $15 fine, 364 days in jail, after pleading guilty to stalking-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Carlee J. Johnson, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robin L. Mueller, 62; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Casey J. Wildchut, 37; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, four days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Elizabeth A. Frank, 64; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Katie L. Garrett, 29; 180 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Annette Cadet, 43; $2035.35 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree malicious mischief

Christopher M. Foster, 37; one day in jail, 24 months probation, third-degree theft.

Tylon L. Frye, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 18 months probation, third-degree theft.

Jonathan M. Hovland, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Candace Kayseass, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Stanley E. Kelley, 71; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Yevgeniy A. Ustimenko, 32; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 24 months probation, obstruction of law enforcement officer and second-degree vehicle prowling.