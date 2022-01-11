Deputies arrest four people suspected of beating, stabbing man with machete in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley deputies arrested four people for reportedly beating and cutting a man with a machete Monday night in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Police Department Sgt. Rob Satake said the four people approached a man, who was not named, at a bus stop on South Farr Road and East Appleway Boulevard. Words were exchanged before the four suspects followed and attacked the man with “fists and kicks,” Satake said.

He said the victim got up and tried to run away, but he tripped and fell and the assault continued. One of the assailants allegedly pulled a machete out and swung the weapon at the man, cutting his hand more than once, Satake said.

The victim was able to eventually enter the nearby WinCo Foods to call authorities around 7:50 p.m.

Satake said deputies located and detained the four suspects – two adults and two juveniles – nearby and found the machete in snow. The four were arrested for suspicion of first-degree assault.

The two adults who were arrested were Jones Achi, 21, and Jony Achi, 20, both of Spokane Valley, Satake said.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Satake said he believed the victim did not know the four assailants. The incident is under investigation.