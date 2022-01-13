From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Hamill J. Cruz and Jordan B. Tomten, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniil Y. Avdeyev and Diana Rublevskaia, both of Spokane.

Brady D. McCarrell and Katelin S. Scarpone, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Merrill, of Kellogg, and Joann E. Dye, of Wallace.

Mark P. Morrison and Tarissia M. Allen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dominic Komareddy, et al., v. Andre J. Maczelle, restitution of premises.

Steven G. Otten v. Michael Compagna, restitution of premises.

Brian K. Bunker, et al., v. Tamar Watkins, et al., restitution of premises.

Andrey Germanovich v. Misty Roberts, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Aleasha Farr, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Cindy Stockman, et al., restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Kameron Hoskins, restitution of premises.

West & Company Realty LLC v. Brian Gwyn, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Ryan D. Clasen, restitution of premises.

Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Mariam R. Daniels, restitution of premises.

Brian R. Hartman v. Casey Fisher, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Colleen Casey, restitution of premises.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership v. Andrew Ta, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Dixie A. Buchanan, seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Vernon L. Blodgett, seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Demeree Anderson, seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Madison Gaylord v. Karlene Bagwell, et al., seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Amber R. Abrahamson, seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Colleen Austin v. Donald Renz v. seeking damages for a vehicle collision.

Sarah E. Keenan, et al., v. City of Spokane Valley, complaint for personal injuries.

Sarah Rektor v. Carolyn Ernst, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hegedus, Diane L. and Josef K., Sr.

Dixon, Branen S. and Dao, Hanh N.

Smith, Teresa A. and Mark J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Ericka K. Beckwith, 38; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after being found guilty for delivery of a controlled substance.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dominic D. Scott, 27; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Jake M. Wardsworth, also known as Jake M. Wadsworth, 34; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to forgery and money laundering.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kyle W. Brown, 47; $2,824.78 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Mateo H. Simpson, 20; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Laura M. Raftis, 31; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mary C. Sanchez, 24; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault of a child.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shakail K. Crabb, 28; 12 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rodger R. Tracy, 61; 13 days in jail, theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Alexander L. Ortega, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit/run unattended property.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Stacey S. Sevier, 31; $705 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas G. Schwartze, 41; $400 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Antonio S. Gomez, 26; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.