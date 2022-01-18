The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Victim impact statements to begin next week ahead of Caleb Sharpe sentencing

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022

Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty to killing one classmate and injuring others during a shooting at Freeman High School in 2017, leaves Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price’s courtroom Thursday in Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Victims of the Freeman school shooting and their families will begin giving impact statements in court next week ahead of shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing.

Sharpe, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and second-degree assault earlier this month.

In September 2017, Sharpe shot and killed freshman Sam Strahan and attempted to kill other students. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.

Victims will begin giving their impact statements on Monday at 9 a.m., with statements scheduled to continue Tuesday and Thursday. Statements will again resume on Jan. 31 and continue through Feb. 3.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that approximately 150 people might give victim impact statements.

After the statements, attorneys will submit sentencing briefs to the court and eventually call witnesses.

Experts will testify ahead of sentencing about Sharpe’s mental state during the shooting. Sharpe’s defense attorneys said their expert would complete his report by early March, with a second expert set to review the report after that.

With experts expected to continue to work into the spring, it’s unclear when legal arguments will begin.

A date for the sentencing had yet to be scheduled as of Tuesday.

