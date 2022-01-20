The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying truck driver who may have witnessed fatal car crash Saturday

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Investigators hoped to get in touch with the driver of a dark-colored truck who may have key details into the crash that left one woman dead on Saturday.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators hoped to get in touch with the driver of a dark-colored truck who may have key details into the crash that left one woman dead on Saturday.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the driver of a truck who may have witnessed a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday.

A full-sized dark-colored pickup truck was seen near Sprague Avenue shortly after a van hit and killed a woman around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was described as a newer Ford F-150, according to the news release.

Investigators hope to identify the driver – who they say may not have seen the crash – in order to interview them about any additional details they might have witnessed.

The man driving the van, Michael J. Schuk, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after the crash on East Sprague Avenue, west of South Chronicle Road, sent a woman to the hospital where she later died of severe injuries, an earlier news release said.

Schuk was suspected of driving while impaired, the news release said.

This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in a week’s span.

On Monday, a car drove onto the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 2, striking and killing 33-year-old Shileen Poitra, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information about the truck seen on Sprague is encouraged to contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety