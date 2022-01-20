Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying truck driver who may have witnessed fatal car crash Saturday

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the driver of a truck who may have witnessed a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday.

A full-sized dark-colored pickup truck was seen near Sprague Avenue shortly after a van hit and killed a woman around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was described as a newer Ford F-150, according to the news release.

Investigators hope to identify the driver – who they say may not have seen the crash – in order to interview them about any additional details they might have witnessed.

The man driving the van, Michael J. Schuk, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after the crash on East Sprague Avenue, west of South Chronicle Road, sent a woman to the hospital where she later died of severe injuries, an earlier news release said.

Schuk was suspected of driving while impaired, the news release said.

This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in a week’s span.

On Monday, a car drove onto the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 2, striking and killing 33-year-old Shileen Poitra, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information about the truck seen on Sprague is encouraged to contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Corporal Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195.