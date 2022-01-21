Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Nation

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

Singer Adele performs onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.” (Joel Ryan)
Singer Adele performs onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.” (Joel Ryan)
Associated Press

LONDON — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, “30.”

In a tweet, Caesars Palace said it understood fans’ disappointment but added: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

COVID-19 Updates