Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 25, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Nathan P. Jeffries and Nicholas W. Rotas, both of Mead.
Kenneth J. B. Helland and Roxanne M. Haltuch, both of Spokane.
Timothy M. Francis and Samantha J. Paffenroth, both of Spokane.
Joseph D. Vanwert and Ashly M. Bryant, both of Spokane.
Joshua R. Welden and Heather J. Gordon, both of Spokane.
Travis C. and Jessica A. Veazie, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tucker, Tristan J. and Wesley T.
Lewis, Leilani and Burt II
Norris, Lisa M. and Englert, Nathan J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Lotus A. Hand, 19; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.
Edward J.W. Wynecoop also known as Edward J. Wynecoup, 27, 154 days in jail with credit given for 154 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Mason J. Bolton, 22; 57 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, tampering with a witness and escape from community custody.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Rotaan James, 39; 57 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Richard E. Kleaveland, 69; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Ashley A. Knight, $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Anthony T. Lowells, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Antonio M. Mitchell, 43; 50 days in jail, two counts of first-degree trespassing.
Von S. Moates, 32; 8 days of work crew, third-degree driving with suspended license.
Anthony W. Newkirk, 28; 192 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Dominick D. Pirtle, 31; 30 days electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Joseph D. B. Ries, 24; 63 days in jail, false statement.
David Rodriguez Iglesias, 22; 45 days electronic home monitoring, second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Christopher D. Smith, 30; 308 days in jail, three counts of no-contact order violation.
Jacob A. Tegge, 38; 28 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Tracy J. Blum, 51; 10 days in jail, urinating in public.
Cory Allan Cochran, 33; 19 days in jail, two counts of vehicle prowling.
