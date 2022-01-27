On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 28, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Harvard ESPNU
4 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton ESPN2
4 p.m.: Ohio at Buffalo ESPNU
4 p.m.: Akron at Toledo CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Cleveland St. at Wright St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: UNLV at Colorado State FS1
8 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford Pac-12
7 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington
8 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Charlotte ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root
7:00 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee ESPN
Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS
11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Gymnastics, college women
6 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Tennis
11 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth……………………………………………..1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth……………………………………………..1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
6:45 p.m.: GSL: Rogers at West Valley 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross CNBC
7 p.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA
3 a.m. (Sun.): IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Duke at Louisville ESPN
9 a.m.: LSU at TCU ESPN2
9 a.m.: Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1
9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan St. CBS
11 a.m.: Xavier at Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Auburn ESPN
11 a.m.: Missouri at Iowa St. ESPNU
11 a.m.: Long Island University at Bryant CBS Sports
11 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arkansas ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Arizona State at Arizona CBS
11:30 a.m.: Indiana at Maryland Fox 28
Noon: Virginia Tech at Florida St. ABC
1 p.m.: Baylor at Alabama ESPN
1 p.m.: Kansas State at Ole Miss ESPNU
1 p.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Florida ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: Marquette at Providence FS1
2 p.m.: Utah at Washington Pac-12/Washington
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Kansas ESPN
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Texas Tech ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: UConn at DePaul FS1
3:30 p.m.: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
4 p.m.: California at USC Pac-12
5 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Houston at UCF ESPN2
5 p.m.: Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga Root/NBC
6:30 p.m.: BYU at Pacific ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12
7 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ESPN2
7 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State ABC
Bowling
5:30 p.m.: PBA Players Championship Finals FS1
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez ESPN
Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf/CBS
11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Tampa Bay NHL
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: The Pegasus World Cup Invitational NBC
Tennis
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open ESPN
Track and field
11:30 a.m.: Millrose Games NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Montana 700-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship NBC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Fordham at George Washington USA
11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2
11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass USA
3 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell CBS Sports
3 p.m.: New Orleans at McNeese St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: VCU at Rhode Island CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBS Sports
Noon: Duke at Louisville ESPN
Noon: USC at Oregon Pac-12
1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2
1 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root
Football, NFL championships
Noon: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City CBS
3:30 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams Fox 28
Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS
Gymnastics, college women
11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan ESPNU
2 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Rangers………………………………………………NHL/Root
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, NFL championships
11 a.m.: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City 700-AM
3:15 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.