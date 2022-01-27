The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 21° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Harvard ESPNU

4 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton ESPN2

4 p.m.: Ohio at Buffalo ESPNU

4 p.m.: Akron at Toledo CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Cleveland St. at Wright St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: UNLV at Colorado State FS1

8 p.m.: Boise State at Fresno State FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford Pac-12

7 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington

8 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Charlotte ESPN

5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root

7:00 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee ESPN

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Gymnastics, college women

6 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Tennis

11 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth……………………………………………..1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth……………………………………………..1230-AM

Basketball, high school boys

6:45 p.m.: GSL: Rogers at West Valley 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross CNBC

7 p.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA

3 a.m. (Sun.): IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Duke at Louisville ESPN

9 a.m.: LSU at TCU ESPN2

9 a.m.: Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1

9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan St. CBS

11 a.m.: Xavier at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Auburn ESPN

11 a.m.: Missouri at Iowa St. ESPNU

11 a.m.: Long Island University at Bryant CBS Sports

11 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure USA

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Arkansas ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Arizona State at Arizona CBS

11:30 a.m.: Indiana at Maryland Fox 28

Noon: Virginia Tech at Florida St. ABC

1 p.m.: Baylor at Alabama ESPN

1 p.m.: Kansas State at Ole Miss ESPNU

1 p.m.: VCU at Richmond CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Florida ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: Marquette at Providence FS1

2 p.m.: Utah at Washington Pac-12/Washington

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Kansas ESPN

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Texas Tech ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: UConn at DePaul FS1

3:30 p.m.: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPNU

4 p.m.: California at USC Pac-12

5 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Houston at UCF ESPN2

5 p.m.: Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga Root/NBC

6:30 p.m.: BYU at Pacific ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12

7 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon ESPN2

7 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State ABC

Bowling

5:30 p.m.: PBA Players Championship Finals FS1

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez ESPN

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf/CBS

11 p.m.: DP World Tour: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Tampa Bay NHL

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: The Pegasus World Cup Invitational NBC

Tennis

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Australian Open ESPN

Track and field

11:30 a.m.: Millrose Games NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: E. Washington at Montana 700-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship NBC

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Fordham at George Washington USA

11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Drake ESPN2

11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass USA

3 p.m.: Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell CBS Sports

3 p.m.: New Orleans at McNeese St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: VCU at Rhode Island CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis CBS Sports

Noon: Duke at Louisville ESPN

Noon: USC at Oregon Pac-12

1 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN2

1 p.m.: South Florida at Houston ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root

Football, NFL championships

Noon: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City CBS

3:30 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams Fox 28

Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Gainbridge LPGA Golf

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

1:30 p.m.: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open CBS

Gymnastics, college women

11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan ESPNU

2 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Rangers………………………………………………NHL/Root

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, NFL championships

11 a.m.: AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City 700-AM

3:15 p.m.: NFC: San Francisco at L.A. Rams 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories