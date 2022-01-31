Washington State’s previously postponed game at Oregon rescheduled for Feb. 14

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State will make a pitstop in Oregon just before heading to Los Angeles during a challenging late-season road trip.

The Cougars’ previously postponed Pac-12 matchup with the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, has been rescheduled for Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., WSU announced Monday. ESPNU will carry the broadcast.

The game had been originally slated for Jan. 20, but was pushed back when the Cougs’ program entered COVID-19 protocols two days before tipoff.

WSU was able to find an open date, thus creating its most difficult three-game stretch of the season by far. It’s also a major opportunity for the Cougs to augment their postseason resume.

They visit Oregon two days after hosting Arizona State. WSU meets UCLA in L.A. three days after facing UO, then caps its crucial road swing with a Feb. 20 contest against Southern Cal. The Bruins, Trojans and Ducks are three of the Pac-12’s top four teams.

The Cougars are still awaiting word on two other postponements. Their road game versus Oregon State, originally scheduled for Jan. 22, was called off shortly after the same happened to the UO game. WSU encountered another coronavirus-related pause less than a month earlier and had its Dec. 29 home tilt against Washington postponed.

WSU coach Kyle Smith told reporters last week that he’s heard “it’s going to be hard” to make up all of the team’s postponed games. He’s been pressing the conference to at least squeeze in the cross-state rivalry.

The Cougs have five days off after playing USC. They’ll square off with UW in Seattle on Feb. 26. Smith figures WSU will probably host the Huskies earlier that week.

Riding a three-game winning streak and coming off a rout of Colorado, the Cougars (12-7, 5-3) travel to the Bay Area this weekend for a Pac-12 series against Stanford and Cal. The Cardinal entertain WSU at 6 p.m. Thursday.