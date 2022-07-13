Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua R. Murray and Lanae N. H. Kion, both of Cheney.

Robert J. Vangundy and Jennifer L. Frye, both of Spokane.

Amos M. Nyarega and Lilian N. Mungai, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan A. Vanos and Alyssa D. Gottberg, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin M. Stark and Mackendra L. Binderim, both of Rockford.

Benjamin C. Hubbard and Kathryn L. Fross, both of Spokane.

Zachary D. Miller and Krysta M. Engblom, both of Spokane.

Rex A. Freed and McKenna R. Deweese, both of Spokane.

Cody G. Bergtrom and Kelsey N. McCune, both of Liberty Lake.

Jesus A. C. De La Cruz and Jacey A. Sanchez Obando, both of Post Falls.

Casey C. M. Kline and Shanna E. Abbott, both of Spokane.

Wesley W. Macdonald and Brittany P. Stallings, both of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Connor D. Bailey and Brooklyn E. McAnerin, both of Spokane.

Christoph A. Holtherm and Kerstin Stegemann, both of Rheine, Germany.

Owen N. Zander and Lena N. Berry, both of Airway Heights.

Michael P. Makhanov and Alena A. Kopytin, both of Valleyford.

Kirk A. Haas and Hallie M. Williams, both of Spokane.

Caleb C. Hofer and Ashley M. Mach, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Taylor R. Murphy, money claimed owed.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Andrew Slette, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Nicole K. Jim, restitution of premises.

Property Management Partners LLC v. Daniel W. Bendewald, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Robin Fenn, restitution of premises.

Jeffrey Bellefeuille v. Kathy Brattain, restitution of premises.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Holly D. Willmering, money claimed owed.

Barbara Kass v. PSL Associates LLC and South Hill Village, complaint for personal injuries.

Jonathan A. Sutter v. Global Equity Finance Inc., complaint for damages.

Bridget Thompson v. Volsung LLC, Einar E. Volsung, et al., complaint.

C.C. v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, complaint for damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Eric S. Ennis, 43; 364 days in jail with credit given for 206 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Skylah M. Tom, 27; 74 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, third-degree theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

Arturo J. Champine, 30; 51 months in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Judge Michael P. Price

Andrea J. Johnson, 41; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Georgina A. Mitchell, 49; five days in jail, assault.

Charles K. S. O’Neal, 43; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jimi R. Young, 44; 16 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kyle S. Duffey, 28; eight days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Maegen L. Engh, 44; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Leona M. Hardin, 25; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Gary M. Lynch, 73; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jack C. Mackleit, 19; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ronald G. Moore, 46; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lloyd R. Mumford, III, 50; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nikolas K. Havens, 28; nine days in jail, false statement to public servant.

Tylene J. Jones-Achziger, 41; two days in jail, third-degree driving while intoxicated.