Time to vote: Spokane County auditor’s office mailing more than 350,000 ballots this week

Get your blue or black pen ready – it’s time to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election.

This week, the Spokane County auditor’s office is mailing out more than 356,000 ballots. The auditor’s office has already mailed nearly 7,000 ballots to military members.

Once ballots arrive, voters can mail them or place them in county drop boxes as soon as they want.

Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Aug. 2. County drop boxes lock at 8 p.m. on election day.

“We really appreciate people who do not procrastinate and who get their ballots marked and sent back to us quickly,” Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said.

People who haven’t gotten their ballots in the mail by July 22 can call the auditor’s office at 509-477-2320.

Dalton said if the auditor’s office has to send out a new ballot to someone, the individual’s original ballot gets canceled.

“Even if someone else tried to vote it and forged a signature, that’s not the ballot that’s going to be counted,” Dalton said.

Anyone who has recently moved can check their voter registration record at voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.