Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon

Spokane police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the south end of the Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. Witnesses called in the report of the attack around 2:30 p.m., she said.

Spokane police officers blocked off the right lane of southbound the Monroe Street Bridge and closed the sidewalk on that side of the bridge as they investigated .

Anyone who has information that might help police locate the suspect is urged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, Humphreys said.