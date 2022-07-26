The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 98° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon

July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 4:11 p.m.

Police investigate a reported stabbing on the Monroe Street Bridge around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Police investigate a reported stabbing on the Monroe Street Bridge around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Police investigate a reported stabbing on the Monroe Street Bridge around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Police investigate a reported stabbing on the Monroe Street Bridge around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Spokane police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the south end of the Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. Witnesses called in the report of the attack around 2:30 p.m., she said.

Spokane police officers blocked off the right lane of southbound the Monroe Street Bridge and closed the sidewalk on that side of the bridge as they investigated .

Anyone who has information that might help police locate the suspect is urged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, Humphreys said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety