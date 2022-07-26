Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 4:11 p.m.
Spokane police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at the south end of the Monroe Street Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. Witnesses called in the report of the attack around 2:30 p.m., she said.
Spokane police officers blocked off the right lane of southbound the Monroe Street Bridge and closed the sidewalk on that side of the bridge as they investigated .
Anyone who has information that might help police locate the suspect is urged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, Humphreys said.
