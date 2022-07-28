Zac Veen knocks in two in ninth, Spokane Indians down Tri-City for three in a row

Mateo Gil and Zac Veen knocked in two runs apiece and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-3 in the third game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Thursday.

The Indians (13-13) have won three in a row and remain in fourth place in the second half. Last-place Tri-City fell to 9-18.

Tri-City got out quickly with a first-inning solo home run by Straton Podaras off Indians starter Andrew Quezada.

The Indians tied it, briefly, in the second. Hunter Goodman led off with a double, went to third on a single by Colin Simpson and scored on a sacrifice fly in foul territory in right field by Gil.

Osmy Gregorio led off the Dust Devils second with a double and later scored on a sac fly by Mike Peabody to go up 2-1.

The Indians took the lead in the fourth. Warming Bernabel led off with a double and scored on a two-out double by Gil. Trevor Boone singled to plate Gil and stole second base, then scored on a soft single to center by Braiden Ward.

TC made it a one-run game in the sixth as D’Shawn Knowles doubled and later scored on a single by Kyren Paris.

The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning and Veen ripped a double to plate two runs to make it 6-3.

Quezada (7-0) went six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Adam McKillican and Boby Johnson both tossed an inning of hitless relief and Tyler Ahearn handled the ninth for his third save in High-A and eighth overall for the season.