On the Air
July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 9:59 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Golf, women
5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Lacrosse, PLL
11 a.m.: Archers vs. Atlas ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston FS1
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels FS1
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix NBC
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NBC
Soccer, men
Noon: MLS: Minnesota at Portland ABC
Track and field
8:30 a.m.: Ed Murphey Classic ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.