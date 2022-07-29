The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 82° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 9:59 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men

3 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Golf, women

5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Lacrosse, PLL

11 a.m.: Archers vs. Atlas ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston FS1

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

6 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels FS1

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix NBC

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NBC

Soccer, men

Noon: MLS: Minnesota at Portland ABC

Track and field

8:30 a.m.: Ed Murphey Classic ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.