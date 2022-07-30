City of Spokane expands cooling hours at library branches through Monday night as heatwave continues

Spokane Public Library branches are expanding their operational hours through Monday to provide indoor cooling areas during the summer heat wave, the city of Spokane said on Saturday.

Four library locations will provide air-conditioned spaces from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. They are:

Central (downtown) branch, 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park, 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard, 4110 N. Cook St.

The locations can serve up to 1,784 people throughout the city, the library said in a release. The city will open additional locations if that capacity is reached.

The weather in Spokane reached into the hundreds for the third day in a row on Saturday and was expected to reach 102 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The Inland Northwest was put on an excessive heat warning until 11 p.m. on Monday.

In addition, Spokane Transit Authority announced that it will grant fare exceptions for customers who are traveling to cooling centers during the heat wave.

People who are trying to stay cool are encouraged to visit the splash pads, available at 19 locations in the city, and six pools (closed on Sunday) or at the water misters located at the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park, according to a release from the city.

The city also encouraged residents to check in on their friends, family and neighbors during the heat wave.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Temperatures throughout the Inland Northwest broke records for July 29, reaching 109 degrees in Omak, 108 degrees in Ephrata and 107 degrees in Lewiston, the National Weather Service reported. The weather is expected to cool off mid-week, with temperatures in the 80s.