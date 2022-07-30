A Grip on Sports: Were Friday’s events all sound and fury, signifying nothing, or will there be real change ahead?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Some Saturdays there is nothing to write about. Others are like today. Two subjects, both crucial. What’s a columnist supposed to do?

• Write about both, of course.

We start in Los Angeles, where the Pac-12 held its football media day. And where the L.A. Times published a story of betrayal, something we will get to in a minute.

Before that, however, we want to grade Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s performance. And that’s the right word to describe his appearance to kick off the conference’s day in the spotlight.

The Pac-12 needed something more than a performance. More than a pithy soundbite about shopping. It needed substance. Not financially. That’s still up in the air, though the first landing should be soon. It needed a splash, something that told everyone in college athletics the conference was not going meekly into the good night.

It didn’t get it. A little rage, sure. But nothing of substance. Maybe it was impossible. Not doable in the timeframe confronting Kliavkoff. Asking for the stars.

But was he even able to deliver the moon?

Are hints the moon? Hints about expansion. Football games in Los Angeles. Digital companies involved in the next media deal. UCLA possibly having cold feet. Sounds promising, right? And also sounds a bit like what, ahem, Larry Scott might have said.

Sorry, but that’s what we heard when Kliavkoff talked Friday morning. The delivery was different, feistier, less holier-than-thou. But the substance? It seemed similar.

Possibilities presented. Nothing more.

Then again, maybe Kliavkoff knew what was coming this morning. An L.A. Times story that makes it clear USC president Carol Folt threw a dagger into any expansion plans last year when the Big 12 was staggering. Could it be possible USC, wracked by lawsuits and in need of the financial windfall joining the Big Ten would bring, was already in talks to change conferences?

There has been some reporting that puts the early stages of the Trojans’ Midwestern dance in that timeframe. Pac-12 expansion might have made UCLA hesitant about leaving. And the Big Ten wasn’t about to take just half of the L.A. market. That wouldn’t bring enough value. Expansion might have wrecked USC’s exit strategy.

Seems like a conflict of interest, doesn’t it?

Funny thing about Kliavkoff’s comments yesterday. He had no trouble talking about the Bruins and their outside issues with the change. But when asked about USC, he told the assembled reporters, “I’m not going to talk about that. We’re going to take the high road and not talk about what happened in the past.”

Maybe Kliavkoff believes UCLA can be persuaded to stay, especially after a $67 million infusion to its athletic budget thanks to a settlement with UnderArmour.

The Trojans, however, are gone. And there seems to be a sense of “good riddance.” If they really did sabotage the conference a year ago, that’s just good sense.

• If all we gave you on a Saturday morning was Pac-12 media day thoughts, that would be enough, right? But we have more.

The Mariners actually made a we’re-going-for-it trade Friday evening.

Jerry Dipoto sent a quartet of the M’s best minor league prospects to the Cincinnati Reds and got back one of the National League’s best starting pitchers. It was a win-now-the-future-be-damned deal. And we’re all for it.

Even when Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo become all-stars. Or if Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt win Cy Youngs.

It’s been two decades folks. Two decades without a playoff appearance. Two decades without postseason bunting decorating T-Mobile. Two decades outside looking in.

Yes, the lineup isn’t exceptional, even if Mitch Haniger returns, stays healthy and hits like he can. But it’s good enough to get the Mariners into the postseason.

What acquiring Luis Castillo does is give Seattle a chance to actually advance in the playoffs. He’s a borderline ace. So is, despite his recent troubles, Robbie Ray. And Logan Gilbert. Three starting pitchers who can match up with the best baseball has to offer.

Three is all you must have. A fourth, from George Kirby, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen, isn’t bad if needed. The other two in the bullpen strengthens that group.

Would another bat help? Yes. If Dipoto wants one of the lesser lights available at next week’s deadline – enticing the Nationals to give up Juan Soto was going to be tough even with Marte and Arroyo – he still has enough chips to throw in the pot.

But Castillo is a game-changer, not just on the mound but in the clubhouse’s attitude. The M’s didn’t wait. Didn’t react to other deals. They started baseball’s game of musical chairs. Made everyone in the American League wild-card race react to them. That’s uplifting for the current players. They see a commitment. An actual desire to win.

It’s a shot in the arm caused by taking a shot at an arm.

