Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Facebook parent company Meta

By David Matthews New York Daily News

She’s logging out.

Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday that she is stepping down as the chief operating officer of Meta after 14 years with the company formerly known as Facebook.

Sandberg, who joined the company in 2008, is largely credited with turning Facebook into the internet’s premiere advertising venue after previously helping Google grow its advertising business. She will keep her spot on the company’s board of directors.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years,” Sandberg said in a Facebook post. “Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life. I am not entirely sure what the future will bring – I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

Sandberg, who wrote “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” has also become a career guru for women.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in his own post that the new COO would be Javier Olivan, the current chief growth officer.

“I’m going to miss running this company with Sheryl,” Zuckerberg wrote. “But I’m glad that she’ll continue to serve on our board of directors so we can benefit from her wisdom and experience even after she transitions out of her day-to-day management role in the coming months.”

Sandberg, 52, is expected to transition out of the role over the summer before leaving it fully in the fall.

Meta owns a number of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.