First Friday: Galleries are celebrating Spokane’s third annual Queer Walk

All events are 5-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Avenue West Gallery – “Soar Into Summer,” Butterfly Project with butterfly art by members and paintings by Robin Milligan. 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. (509) 838-4999.

Chase Gallery – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk. 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 321-9614.

Common Language Brewing Co. – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk. 928 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 309-7729.

Craftsman Cellars – “Tea Garden,” series is composed on wood panels using acrylic and oil paint, pastels, found paper and graphite by abstract painter Blake Liliane Hellman. 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

First Avenue Coffee – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with works by Aish Porter. (509) 863-9442.

Dean Davis Studios – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with works by Matt Schwenk. 216 S. Pacific Ave., Suite 102. (509) 456-8799.

Empower Aesthetics – Art by Gail Davis. 525 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 655-9354.

Gander & Ryegrass – Paintings and prints by Travis Chapman. 404 W. Main Ave., 9:30-10:30 p.m. (509) 315-4613.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with open mic sponsored by Spectrum and local performance artists. 125 S. Stevens St.

Helix Tasting Room – Works by Heather Berndt. Michael Building, 824 W. Sprague Ave., 4-6 p.m. (509) 242-3190.

Kolva Sullivan – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with “Some Pig,” works by Alex Logan Smith. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 458-5517.

Liberty Gallery – “In the Neighborhood,” celebrating the city of Spokane through poetry and art by local artists. QR codes take visitors on a virtual tour of places in the neighborhoods of our city. 11-7 p.m., Historic Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. (509) 385-2369.

Locust Cider – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with works by Erin Williams. 421 W. Main Ave. (509) 242-3519.

Marmot Art Space – Works by ceramic sculptor Patti Warashina, a Smithsonian Visionary Award recipient. 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

New Moon Art Gallery – “Remembrance,” with works honoring the late artist and beloved art teacher and mentor Dick Ibach. 1326 E. Sprague, 5-10 p.m. (509) 413-9101.{/span}

Pottery Place Plus – Works of animals in clay by Yasuko Mayhew and bird luminaries by Diane Kinney. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Saranac Art Projects – “Almost a Mirror,” photography by Josh Hobson, and “Backwards Puzzle,” Silly Heart art collective of posters and paintings by Posie and Avalon Kalin. 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Steelhead Bar & Grille – Nature-inspired landscape paintings by Marcia McDonald; metal dress sculptures by Maggie Anderson; photographic art through life experiences by Nick Nelson. 3-9 p.m. 218 N. Howard St. (509) 747-1303.

Symons Block – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with works by Jansen Niccals, Jennifer Jeffries, Gabriel Kelly, Acennan Morgan, Matti Ropp and Bee Close. 7 S. Howard St.

Trackside Studio – Sculptural works of J. Casey Doyle in conjunction with the city of Spokane’s annual Queer Art Walk. Friday, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.

Yes Is a Feeling – Spokane’s third annual Queer Art Walk with Odyssey’s Youth Center’s “30 Years of History” campaign featuring LGBTQ+ members of the local community over the past decades. 5-7 p.m. 159 S. Lincoln St. (347) 670-4339.