PK Morris caps Vancouver ninth-inning rally over Spokane Indians

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians nearly blew a late lead Wednesday before holding on to pick up a victory. They weren’t as fortunate Thursday night.

Vancouver scored two runs in the ninth inning, including PK Morris’ winning sacrifice fly with one out in a 2-1 win over Spokane in a Northwest League game.

Spokane (25-21) dropped into a first-place tie with Hillsboro (25-21) and Eugene (23-19). Fourth-place Vancouver (22-22) is two games back.

Held to two hits, Spokane grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth on an RBI single by Zac Veen.

Spokane reliever Anderson Bido walked Steward Berroa to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Two wild pitches advanced Berroa to third, and Addison Barger doubled to right to tie the game at 1-1.

Another wild pitch moved Barger to third. Bido struck out Trevor Schwecke, but Morris followed with a fly ball deep enough to center field to drive in Barger with the winning run.

Indians pitcher Evan Shawver allowed one hit through six innings, struck out seven and walked two. Reliever Luke Taggart gave up one hit in two innings

.