On sale: Casting Crowns to play Spokane Arena Oct. 2
Thu., June 9, 2022
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns with special guests CAIN and Anne Wilson who play the Spokane Arena on Oct. 2. Tickets for the Healer Tour can be purchased at ticketswest.com.
