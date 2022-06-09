The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
A&E >  Music

On sale: Casting Crowns to play Spokane Arena Oct. 2

Contemporary Christian musical group Casting Crowns arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles.  (Invision)
From staff reports

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns with special guests CAIN and Anne Wilson who play the Spokane Arena on Oct. 2. Tickets for the Healer Tour can be purchased at ticketswest.com.

