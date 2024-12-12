Northwest BachFest to feature John Henry Crawford, Victor Santiago Asuncion in dual concerts
Northwest BachFest will be rounding out their 2024 with two shows and two guests to perform the music of Latin America.
Artistic director and Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey has invited a “rising star” in the form of John Henry Crawford and the globally experienced pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion (for a second time).
The concert repertoire will be made up of “Corazón, Music of Latin America,” featuring pieces by composers from Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
They will perform twice; first at the Historic Northern Pacific Depot in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday and then at Barrister Winery on Sunday. Both shows are at 3 p.m., and general admission tickets for $55 can be purchased through the Northwest BachFest website. At the Barrister Winery show, student tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.