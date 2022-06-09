Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bradley L. Rose and Mariann N. Adams, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Porter and Mackenzie A. Sloan, both of Post Falls.

Diego M. Alvarez and Kristine A. Damico, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Chad L. Neisinger and Emily A. Shirley, both of Gold Bar, Washington.

Robert L. Peichev and Shelby L. Roberts, both of Spirit Lake.

Dakota R. Madera and Tomi L. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Trevor R. Mordhorst, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jacquelyn M. Rotchford, of Spokane Valley.

Mikko J. M. Keranen and Taylor A. Largent, both of Spokane.

Matthew T. Robinson and Kelly N. Cundieff, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Calvert and Nicole L. Pederson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. V. Nostrand and Hannah R. Gibson, both of Spokane Valley.

Bogdan Shinkarenko and Priscilla P. Faria, both of Spokane.

Jared R. Keibler and Taylor D. Winner, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse Luna and Genie F. Cruz, both of Spokane.

Cody M. Sainsbury and Mollie J. G. Villarreal Ruiz, both of Spokane.

Samuel L. Dedkov and Mariya M. Lemeza, both of Spokane.

Roderick D. White and Carmelita M. Medlock, both of Spokane.

Tacklebox J. D. Long and Robin A. Kossuth, both of Veradale.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Orry L. Adams, 27; 33 days in jail, failure to obey anti-harassment order and malicious mischief.

Coleson O. Ahrendt, 24; 21 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree possession of stolen property and false statement.

Jeremy M. Baugh, 49; 20 days in jail, theft.

Cody J. Bennett, 20; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Sheri L. Cross Smith, 49; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Mackenzie F. Fagerlie 28; 19 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jamie J. Flemming, 27; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jimmy B. Frank, 41; 30 days in jail, false statement and obstructing an officer.

Kevin L. Franklin, 59; 154 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael J. Kegley, 49; one day in jail, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Trent C. E. Steel, 42; $500 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dione L. Bowie, 31; 39 days in jail, 24 months of probation, three counts of no-contact order and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua J. Driggs, 33; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Joseph C. Hobbs, 38; 35 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Alexander C. McCann, 20; 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Johnathan M. Pacheo, 20; two days in jail, 24 months of probation fourth-degree assault.

Gavin L. Wills, 19; one day in jail, 11 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Robert S. Smith, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Anthony B. Davis, 41; $1,550 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Parrish N. Calhoun, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, false statement to a public servant.