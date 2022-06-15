The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead in motorcycle-car crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley

UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

One person died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday evening on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both lanes were blocked after the crash, which happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of McDonald Road.

More information is expected to be released soon, including the identity of the person who died.

