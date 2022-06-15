One dead in motorcycle-car crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley
UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022
One person died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday evening on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both lanes were blocked after the crash, which happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of McDonald Road.
More information is expected to be released soon, including the identity of the person who died.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.