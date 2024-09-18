Kootenai County deputy shoots, kills two dogs who attacked him in Post Falls

A Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed two dogs after they attacked him while he was delivering court paperwork Wednesday to a Post Falls home.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was delivering paperwork at about 8 a.m. to an address on Monarch Avenue in Post Falls, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The deputy knew of two “aggressive pit bulls” at the residence. After knocking on the door, the deputy backed away to avoid a confrontation with the dogs, according to the release. When the homeowner opened the door, the two dogs “aggressively charged” the deputy. One of the dogs bit him on the leg, deputies said.

“In fear for his safety, the Deputy fired his service weapon at the dog that bit him,” the release said. “The other dog then aggressed him, forcing the deputy to fire his weapon again. Both dogs were struck by gunfire and later died.”

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for minor bite wounds. The dog owner was not charged with any crimes related to the incident.

The Post Falls Police Department was asked to complete an independent investigation into the shooting. The sheriff’s office is also investigating.