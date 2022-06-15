Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zayren T. Bubb and Amiela L. C. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Mark T. Wardip and Jasmine Khan, both of Spokane.

Marc Jenner, of Hawkins Creek, Australia and Larissa A. Weeks, of Liberty Lake.

Jack C. White and Carolyn J. Clark, both of Spokane.

Anthony C. M. Lovell and Ashley M. Lelle, both of Spokane.

Brock S. May and Hailee E. Gronnebek, both of Spokane.

Adam R. Banka and Kirsten D. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven P. Brown, of Kamiah, Idaho and Blaise M. Gartland, of Spokane.

Robert J. McNulty, of Sylmar, California and Ann M. Edmonds, of Valley Village, California.

Lukas E. Ousley, of Spokane and Noelle R. Jarvie, of Chattaroy.

Adam L. Petty and Mariah K. McHenry, both of Spokane.

Nathan Hefner and Ashley J. Leimgruber, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Gonzales Rice and Victoria L. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Karl B. Muelheims and Melissa A. Selzer, both of Spokane.

David R. Lawrence and Daylin K. Williams, both of Spokane.

Cameron A. Comer, of Airway Heights and Kaylee A. Thompson, of Mohall, Idaho.

Andrew J. Biggins and Tiffany A. Coury, both of Spokane.

Matthias C. Williams and Tiffany L. Williams, both of Medical Lake.

Alex J. Wallgren and Jodie M. Struble, both of Spokane Valley.

Neill B. Mears and Jenifer A. Scouton, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Gardner and Jaemi A. Riggs, both of Cheney.

Austin L. Wright and Rebekah E. Scheffer, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Jeff Bell, restitution of premises.

Robert Bingham v. Finnegan Hanley, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Patrick J. Prentice v. James Duffie, restitution of premises.

Lakelands Family Trust v. Chance W. Laughlin, restitution of premises.

Rebecca Tschritter v. Julian Pagano, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jill Bellessa v. Jessica Cann, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Paul Delaney v. Dawn Yunk, restitution of premises.

Palm 2018 Revocable Living Trust v. Heidi Porath, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Scott Lyons, restitution of premises.

Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Joshua D. Storms, restitution of premises.

Faleley Anufriev v. Dionisy Kojin, Timberline Builders LLC, complaint.

Todd Conley v. Michael D. Tilton, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kokesh, Amber L. and Joseph M.

Aspenlieder, Macey A. and Gillette, Matthew D.

Jones, Richard S. and Laporta, Christina M.

Vancurler, Patricia J. and Ronald L.

Washington, Scotty J. and Larosa H.

Prewett, Devin and Etchart, Jessica N.

Marriages decreed invalid

Gring, Amber and Zachary

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Paul D. Galloway, 60; 83 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

William H. Lowley, 38; $672.88 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Donald J. Gano, 30; 13 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Harrison C. Lundy, 38; 20 days in jail, harassment and no contact order violation.

Kyle R. McDermott, 53; one day in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel G. Taylor, 38; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.