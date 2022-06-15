Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Zayren T. Bubb and Amiela L. C. Thompson, both of Spokane.
Mark T. Wardip and Jasmine Khan, both of Spokane.
Marc Jenner, of Hawkins Creek, Australia and Larissa A. Weeks, of Liberty Lake.
Jack C. White and Carolyn J. Clark, both of Spokane.
Anthony C. M. Lovell and Ashley M. Lelle, both of Spokane.
Brock S. May and Hailee E. Gronnebek, both of Spokane.
Adam R. Banka and Kirsten D. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.
Steven P. Brown, of Kamiah, Idaho and Blaise M. Gartland, of Spokane.
Robert J. McNulty, of Sylmar, California and Ann M. Edmonds, of Valley Village, California.
Lukas E. Ousley, of Spokane and Noelle R. Jarvie, of Chattaroy.
Adam L. Petty and Mariah K. McHenry, both of Spokane.
Nathan Hefner and Ashley J. Leimgruber, both of Spokane.
Christopher A. Gonzales Rice and Victoria L. Snyder, both of Spokane.
Karl B. Muelheims and Melissa A. Selzer, both of Spokane.
David R. Lawrence and Daylin K. Williams, both of Spokane.
Cameron A. Comer, of Airway Heights and Kaylee A. Thompson, of Mohall, Idaho.
Andrew J. Biggins and Tiffany A. Coury, both of Spokane.
Matthias C. Williams and Tiffany L. Williams, both of Medical Lake.
Alex J. Wallgren and Jodie M. Struble, both of Spokane Valley.
Neill B. Mears and Jenifer A. Scouton, both of Spokane.
Tyler S. Gardner and Jaemi A. Riggs, both of Cheney.
Austin L. Wright and Rebekah E. Scheffer, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Jeff Bell, restitution of premises.
Robert Bingham v. Finnegan Hanley, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Patrick J. Prentice v. James Duffie, restitution of premises.
Lakelands Family Trust v. Chance W. Laughlin, restitution of premises.
Rebecca Tschritter v. Julian Pagano, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Jill Bellessa v. Jessica Cann, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Paul Delaney v. Dawn Yunk, restitution of premises.
Palm 2018 Revocable Living Trust v. Heidi Porath, restitution of premises.
Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Scott Lyons, restitution of premises.
Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Joshua D. Storms, restitution of premises.
Faleley Anufriev v. Dionisy Kojin, Timberline Builders LLC, complaint.
Todd Conley v. Michael D. Tilton, complaint for money damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kokesh, Amber L. and Joseph M.
Aspenlieder, Macey A. and Gillette, Matthew D.
Jones, Richard S. and Laporta, Christina M.
Vancurler, Patricia J. and Ronald L.
Washington, Scotty J. and Larosa H.
Prewett, Devin and Etchart, Jessica N.
Marriages decreed invalid
Gring, Amber and Zachary
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Paul D. Galloway, 60; 83 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
William H. Lowley, 38; $672.88 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Donald J. Gano, 30; 13 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Harrison C. Lundy, 38; 20 days in jail, harassment and no contact order violation.
Kyle R. McDermott, 53; one day in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Daniel G. Taylor, 38; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.