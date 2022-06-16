Washington State Patrol release name of motorcyclist killed in Trent Avenue crash

A Spokane resident was killed Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Gary Cooper, 50, was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle when another driver failed to yield on a left turn on Trent Avenue, WSP said .

James Hammond, 92, of Spokane Valley, was issued a citation for failure to yield while traveling southbound on McDonald Road about 5:10 p.m., WSP said. Cooper struck Hammond’s vehicle in the left westbound lane of Trent Avenue.

Hammond’s car then struck another vehicle in the eastbound lane of Trent. No other injuries were reported.

Hammond told police he looked both ways before making the turn but did not see Cooper, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said. The collision is a reminder to all drivers to double and triple check for motorcyclists while driving, Riddell said.