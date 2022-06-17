10 under $10

1 Library Book Sale – Friday and Saturday, Liberty Lake Municipal Library, 23123 E Mission Ave., Liberty Lake. Friends of the Liberty Lake Municipal Library will host its June Book Sale on Friday and Saturday at the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. This event is free and open to the public. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday. Items will be available from for 10 cents-$2; organizers request that visitors pay with cash or check. For information, visit libertylakefriends.org. Admission: FREE

2 The Write Stuff – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “The Write Stuff” is an improvised comedy show with “a novel approach.” A group of improv comedians will “pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue.” For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. A weekend farmers’ and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

4 ‘Before Us, There Was You’ – 4 p.m. Friday, Terrain, 304 W. Pacific Ave. Terrain presents “Before Us, There Was You: Honoring the Flora and Fauna of Earth’s Forests,” a group show featuring women and non-binary artists. The show will run 4-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through June 25. For information, visit terrainspokane.com or contact terrainvolunteer@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

5Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. The city of Spokane has begun shutting down Wall Street each Friday for “Food Truck Fridays.” Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event will feature appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s bbq, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

6 ‘The Goonies’ – 5 p.m. Sunday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “A group of young misfits discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.” Rated PG. 114 minutes. Directed by Richard Donner. For information, visit garlandtheater.com. Admission: $2.50.

7 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for those age 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

8 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music dancing. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

9 Summer Parkways - 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Manito-Comstock neighborhood. Celebrate the summer solstice on a 3.65-mile loop connecting Manito Boulevard, Manito Park and Comstock Park. The streets will be closed to cars and opened to pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and other human-powered transportation. www.summerparkways.com. Admission: FREE

10 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for those age 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE